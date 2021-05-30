EDITORIAL: Let's talk about Hitler, the Nazis and the Cambridge yearbook

“Mein Kampf” is notorious because of the Nazi movement Hitler led to power several years after the book was published in 1925. Had Hitler faded into nothingness in the 1930s, his book would have followed him there.

Other books are also awful, in various ways and to varying degrees. It will be a big job, and a tricky one, to start deciding which titles are acceptable for the yearbook and which are not.

Despite our hesitations over this decision, we are not advocating for unfettered free speech in the Cambridge yearbook or any public school yearbook. Excerpts from books, for example, must be reviewed to make sure they’re suitable. Excerpts from “Mein Kampf,” in many cases, would not be.

Hitler was responsible for monstrous crimes, but he was surrounded by like-minded Nazi officials and supported by millions of German citizens. He also had sympathizers around the world, including in the U.S. Understanding how he rose to power and why so many people were willing to justify or ignore the crimes of his regime is important, so we don’t do it again.

We understand school officials’ urgent feeling that the book’s title did not belong in the yearbook as a student’s favorite. Perhaps the recall was the right thing to do. But we hope that drastic step is followed by a discussion with the student, and in Cambridge classrooms, too, about the content of the book and the circumstances surrounding it, and why they provoke such a strong reaction.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

