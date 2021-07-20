Editorial: Let's stop tolerating the Confederate flag

Probably, whoever was towing that flag through the streets of Ticonderoga was not thinking about reminding us of racial injustice. Probably, whoever towed that flag through the streets of Ticonderoga was not thinking.

But there is something to consider here, beyond feeling outrage and offense at the public display of a flag of rebellion against our country and hate against our fellow citizens.

How did the Confederate flag become the default display for angry men who want to give the finger to polite society? Why is that display widely tolerated?

The Confederate flag stands, among other things, for the violent subjugation, sexual abuse, assault, rape and murder of human beings. Those acts were part of the system of slavery the Confederacy sought to preserve and expand.

Other flags — spelling out vulgar insults, for example — would carry a far less offensive message. Yet flags spelling out vulgar insults would never be tolerated in the “best Fourth in the North” or any other Fourth of July parade.

Do you know this is not the first time the Confederate flag was displayed in the Ticonderoga July 4th parade, and the previous time, policies were changed in response? Yet again this year, the flag flew, and no one moved to stop it.