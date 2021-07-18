EDITORIAL: Let's embrace the triumph of the vaccines, please

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration run a clever, useful site called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, where health care providers, vaccine manufacturers and members of the public can make reports.
What they are reporting are any adverse health events, from a back rash to a heart attack, that follow vaccination.
These are unverified reports. As the website says, they “may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable.”
In the vast majority of cases, these reports detail health problems that have no connection to a vaccination. The value of the reports, however, is they can serve as a warning signal if uncommon patterns emerge.
If that happens – if the professionals at CDC spot a pattern of symptoms that stands out as statistically significant – then they investigate whether the vaccinations are causing an unanticipated reaction.
People are going to have heart attacks and strokes and every other ailment that human beings experience, every day of the year, whether they have recently gotten a shot or not.
You can report that X number of people had adverse health events after getting a shot. But it is likely that most or all of those ailments had nothing to do with the shot.
Some people push the notions that these reports are meaningful on their own, and the “news” that such reports exist on the COVID vaccines is important and should be publicized.
Here at the paper, we have received letters from readers, telling us these reports are evidence the vaccines are not as safe as claimed.
Let’s consider some other activity that many millions of people engage in on an annual basis, like celebrating a birthday. What if a birthday adverse event reporting system were set up, so people could report any health problem that occurred a few days or weeks after their birthday? You can imagine that thousands of reports would be made, but very few of them would have any connection to the birthday party.
This is common sense, but some people are motivated for some reason to undermine the public trust in the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, we have seen a convincing demonstration of their efficacy and safety.
As soon as the vaccines began to be distributed, infection rates fell, followed by a decline in hospitalizations and deaths. The more people got their shots, the more the disease retreated and the fewer people we lost.
Finally, we were able to take off the hated masks, to hug our loved ones, to visit friends. The beating back of this horrible pandemic has been a triumph of modern science and, in particular, of the capability of the American scientific community.
Yet some people, for some reason, want to deny the evidence. If this were an argument over whether the earth is round, it wouldn’t matter much. But it matters in this case, because our choices on whether to get vaccinated — and whether to follow safety protocols if we don’t — affect everyone else.
If we as a community and a country are going to beat COVID-19, we have to do it together. Getting vaccinated, whether for COVID-19 or measles or polio, is something we do for everyone’s sake.
Perhaps it is to justify their own decision to avoid getting vaccinated that some people spread misinformation — falsely inflating the dangers and denigrating the benefits of the shots. We wish they would stop. The least you can do, if you’re not going to get vaccinated, is take every possible step not to endanger others.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.