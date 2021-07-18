EDITORIAL: Let's embrace the triumph of the vaccines, please

Some people push the notions that these reports are meaningful on their own, and the “news” that such reports exist on the COVID vaccines is important and should be publicized.

Here at the paper, we have received letters from readers, telling us these reports are evidence the vaccines are not as safe as claimed.

Let’s consider some other activity that many millions of people engage in on an annual basis, like celebrating a birthday. What if a birthday adverse event reporting system were set up, so people could report any health problem that occurred a few days or weeks after their birthday? You can imagine that thousands of reports would be made, but very few of them would have any connection to the birthday party.

This is common sense, but some people are motivated for some reason to undermine the public trust in the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, we have seen a convincing demonstration of their efficacy and safety.

As soon as the vaccines began to be distributed, infection rates fell, followed by a decline in hospitalizations and deaths. The more people got their shots, the more the disease retreated and the fewer people we lost.