EDITORIAL: Let's call out bad behavior whoever does it

The Twitter feed of our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has been for the last couple of days all-Cuomo all day long as she mixes reminders that she was attacking New York’s governor many months ago, even when people told her to back off (“I never back down from bullies,” she tweeted); statements that raise the ante on Cuomo-bashing, from calling him names to retweeting prurient New York Post covers; attacks on any media that ever supported him; and self-righteous proclamations of American values (“Every New Yorker must know that there is equal justice under the law — no matter if you are the most powerful figure in New York or an everyday New Yorker.”)

Her hypocritical outrage almost makes us sympathetic to Andrew Cuomo, who has never hidden his obsession with control and urge to dominate but has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing. In that and other ways, Cuomo reminds us of Donald Trump, a man who, for all the mistruths he utters, has always been candid about being a bully.

With women, the two men are both cads and boors, but Cuomo is not in Trump’s league when it comes to credible accusations of criminal behavior. The attorney general’s report documented 11 cases where Cuomo harassed and abused women, verbally and physically, the most serious being an accusation that he reached under a woman’s shirt and grabbed her breast.