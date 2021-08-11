EDITORIAL: Let's call out bad behavior whoever does it

The Twitter feed of our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has been for the last couple of days all-Cuomo all day long as she mixes reminders that she was attacking New York’s governor many months ago, even when people told her to back off (“I never back down from bullies,” she tweeted); statements that raise the ante on Cuomo-bashing, from calling him names to retweeting prurient New York Post covers; attacks on any media that ever supported him; and self-righteous proclamations of American values (“Every New Yorker must know that there is equal justice under the law — no matter if you are the most powerful figure in New York or an everyday New Yorker.”)
Her hypocritical outrage almost makes us sympathetic to Andrew Cuomo, who has never hidden his obsession with control and urge to dominate but has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing. In that and other ways, Cuomo reminds us of Donald Trump, a man who, for all the mistruths he utters, has always been candid about being a bully.
With women, the two men are both cads and boors, but Cuomo is not in Trump’s league when it comes to credible accusations of criminal behavior. The attorney general’s report documented 11 cases where Cuomo harassed and abused women, verbally and physically, the most serious being an accusation that he reached under a woman’s shirt and grabbed her breast.
At least 25 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault involving physical attacks, including in one case, rape. The cases date from the last 40 years, but many of the women spoke about them with friends at the time of the attacks, and some of those friends have spoken on the record to confirm the accounts.
Trump has also been accused by multiple women of walking into dressing rooms for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contests (which he owned at the time) and ogling them while they were undressed. Trump spoke on the Howard Stern show about doing this.
Trump also spoke in general terms about his propensity for sexual assault on the notorious 2005 tape in which he said, about women he is attracted to, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
Women with nothing to gain by coming forward have confirmed that Trump acted this way with them, pressing himself against them and molesting them.
Trump should be held accountable for his sexual violations, just as Bill Cosby should have been, just as any serial predator should be. But even more relevant to the double standard being used by Stefanik and other local politicians like Dan Stec, Daphne Jordan and Matt Simpson are the violations Trump committed while in office. Among those, the worst were his promotion of the lie that he won the election and his cheerleading for the riotous attack on the Capitol.
Stefanik has promoted the lies about the election, which were the motivation for the Capitol attack. Local politicians like Stec, Jordan and Simpson have been complicit in those lies, because they have refused to call them out.
We agree with most of the bad things being said about Andrew Cuomo. Except for the sexual harassment, which was revealed recently, we have said those things in this space several times over the years, calling Cuomo a bully and control freak and pointing to the corruption that has surrounded him. We endorsed his opponents in the last two elections.
But the shameful silence of our local Republican leaders, starting with Stefanik, about Trump’s manifest unfitness for office and multiple violations of his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” must also be called out. They have no standing to criticize an abusive, corrupt rule-breaking bully, because they just spent several years supporting one.
