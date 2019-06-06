Consider the cat: elegant, independent, dangerous, lazy.
Not our best friend, the cat is everything a dog is not, retaining all the qualities of its terrifying ancestors in smaller form. Its size and an inclination to allow humans to provide it with food and shelter and a scratch behind the ears now and then are about the only differences between a tiger cat and a tiger.
But cats have chosen us as their companions, or at least their housemates, and if we’re going to go along with that, we should show them some consideration. We shouldn’t, for example, cut off parts of their toes to remove their claws.
This week, the New York Legislature passed a law to ban declawing. If Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs it, New York will become the first state in the country to ban the procedure, although it is banned in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, as well as much of Europe.
Declawing isn’t nail-trimming. It’s the equivalent of cutting off the tips of your fingers. It’s a mutilation justified, frequently, by the desire to protect furniture. If you’re concerned about a cat ruining your couch, the solution seems easy: Don’t get a cat.
The Legislature undoubtedly has more important subjects to address, but we have an obligation to be humane with our pets. We shouldn’t beat them or torture them or starve them or force them to sleep in the cold (unless they like sleeping in the cold). All these things are not only a matter of doing what is right; they are requirements of state law.
The subject of declawing leads to consideration of other procedures, such as the cropping of ears and docking of tails of certain breeds of dogs and even spaying and neutering. All the unnecessary surgeries we perform on animals have this in common: The animal has no say.
If dogs could talk, they probably would endorse surgeries to repair torn knee ligaments, but we doubt they would support getting spayed or neutered.
Still, compelling practical arguments exist for spaying and neutering pets, especially those that stand a good chance of getting pregnant, like dogs and cats. Unwanted puppies and kittens end up as strays or in shelters, where their odds of being euthanized are high. Feral cats are a problem nationwide, as they hunt and kill millions of songbirds and other ecologically important creatures.
It’s hard to justify surgeries done for reasons of convenience or cosmetics. We don’t know why anyone would have their dog’s tail cut off. We do understand why people have cats declawed, but cats’ inclination to scratch the legs of living room chairs and, occasionally, of people strolling through the living room doesn’t justify this alteration in their physiognomy.
Claws are part of who cats are. Removing them is temporarily painful and permanently disfiguring, and it robs them of one element of their fierce, uncompromising nature. Even a cat that is kept indoors deserves to retain all the weapons that are its birthright, even if they never get used.
You take cats as they are, or you don’t. Lots of people aren’t fond of cats, and that’s fine. What isn’t fine is trying to force onto a cat our notion of what it should be through surgery. If you want a pet that doesn’t scratch, you’ve got options, but we should let cats be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.