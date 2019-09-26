We support the bill proposed by Assemblyman Dan Stec of Queensbury that would allow for the termination of residential leases when a tenant dies, with 14 days’ written notice to the landlord.
We were surprised to discover, through the work of Post-Star reporter Kathleen Moore, that landlords have been allowed to charge the estates of tenants who die for the remaining months on a lease. We were disappointed to discover that at least one local landlord, Richard Schermerhorn — who rents hundreds of units to senior citizens — has sought to make those collections.
Local tenants should know that however Stec’s bill fares, new statewide rental regulations were signed into law in June, and among other things, they require landlords to rent apartments as soon as possible after leases are broken.
Many of the new regulations apply to rent-controlled apartments in New York City. But some apply statewide and are relevant locally, including the following:
- Security deposits are capped at one month’s rent and must be returned within 14 days of a tenant moving out;
- Apartment application fees are capped at $20, including background check fees:
- Landlords must give 30 days’ notice to tenants when raising the rent by more than 5%, and longer notices for tenants who have longer occupancy;
- Late fees are capped at $50 or 5% of the monthly rent, whichever is lower, and they may only be charged when rent payments are late by 5 days or more.
When it comes to security deposits, they cannot be used to cover “normal wear and tear,” such as thinning of carpet, water stains in bathtubs or tack holes in walls.
We appreciate that landlord-tenant interactions can be difficult, and landlords are not always ogres, nor tenants angels, but we have been shocked by some of the stories we have heard in recent weeks from many local residents.
You have free articles remaining.
They include exorbitant charges for small services such as changing a light bulb (at senior living facilities); the seizure of security deposits after time and money was spent making sure apartments were spotless; harassment of families for thousands of dollars in rent payments for longtime tenants in good standing who had the audacity to die in the middle of a lease; and charges for unavoidable wear, such as carpet indentations under chair legs.
A recent letter from a couple who had rented from Schermerhorn Holdings for more than a decade told what is becoming a familiar story: thousands of dollars of extra fees charged when they moved out, over and above the security deposit, for what the tenants described as expected wear and tear in such a long occupancy.
We understand stories have more than one side, but we have been convinced by the many stories we have heard from local tenants, all saying the same things.
The last response we heard from Schermerhorn representative, Maureen H. Dennis was this:
“Respectfully, we don’t force anyone to sign a lease with us. They choose to do so.” We found that shockingly cavalier.
There is good news for tenants in New York, however, and that is that they have recourse under the law. Especially with these new regulations, New York is now one of the best states in the country in terms of tenants’ rights.
Another theme we have noticed in emails and phone calls from local tenants is that those who fought back by hiring a lawyer or going to small claims court frequently won. We urge tenants who are feeling mistreated to learn their rights. It may very well pay off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.