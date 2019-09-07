For decades, the fear was that too much horse racing would be detrimental to Saratoga Springs and the region.
More days, more races would water down the product and make it a little less special.
The tourists who adored their day at the races would take it for granted and move on to something else.
Too much would kill the golden goose.
In a few short decades, the Saratoga meet has grown from the 24-day “August place to be” to the 40 days that stretched over a record eight weeks this year.
We think it is time to go all in.
By the end of the week this year, there was talk of changing the dark days again — from Monday and Tuesday to Tuesday and Wednesdays — to appease hotel and motel owners who said they saw a drop in Sunday night stays, but we see that as small potatoes.
The New York Racing Association should tell the state that it is time for Saratoga to fulfill its manifest destiny and offer a holiday-to-holiday racing season from the Fourth of July to Labor Day.
Racing just five days a week this summer, Saratoga delivered competitive racing with only a small drop in attendance, and that can easily be blamed on one canceled card and a lot of rain.
Saratoga, which was ranked as one of top 10 sports venues in the country by Sports Illustrated in 1999, continues to deliver an old-world charm and class while continually improving on the amenities demanded for patrons in the 21st century.
Whether you are wearing cutoff shorts or a Fifth Avenue hat, you can feel comfortable at Saratoga.
Saratoga Springs and the New York Racing Association have walked this tightrope for decades, gradually expanding from the 24-day August meet a few days at a time.
It was a smart way to do it.
It allowed Saratoga Springs and the tourism industry to grow with the races.
And it has.
Saratoga continues to be the premier racing meet in the country. None of the tracks in the New York metropolitan area can touch it.
Sure, all eyes turn to Churchill Downs the first Saturday in May and Del Mar provides an experience that draws the California tourists, but only the Spa provides that history and old-world charm of another era.
But of course, we have more selfish reasons for wanting the expansion.
Saratoga draws people up the Thruway.
It is a destination.
The one-two punch of Saratoga and Lake George fuels our region far beyond the summer season.
They come to Saratoga for the horses, stay overnight in Lake George for the beauty and solitude of nature while taking day trips all around the region.
The new five-day work week at Saratoga feels just about right and allows tourists to partake of many other pursuits around the region.
We all benefit from Saratoga.
We would benefit even more with another two weeks of racing.
We believe there is no longer anything to fear. We don’t believe that the golden goose can be killed, and certainly not from another two weeks of fun.
The time has come to make Saratoga the “summer place to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes let's do lengthen the suffering of the backstretch employees who live in poverty and squalor, are not paid a living wage, have no benefits, no health insurance, no retirement while the millionaires and billionaires who own the horses that the backstretch employees care for and muck out the stables of prance through Saratoga in their designer clothes to their Backstretch Fundraiser to make it look like the really, really do care. Then let's look at the horses who are drugged, abused and die for the amusement of the 1% and the hoi polloi...when there's money to be made ethics and morals can just go right out the window....yeah, great idea, super duper manifest destiny!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.