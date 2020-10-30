EDITORIAL: In person (virtually), local candidates were thoughtful

In past presidential election years, congressional candidates have mostly avoided talking about the presidential race, and the editorial board members have mostly not cared. This year was different.

Democrat Tedra Cobb, who last time around insisted she was running against Elise Stefanik, not Donald Trump, was willing to criticize Trump this time and to rap Stefanik’s support for him.

Stefanik, meanwhile, insisted she, not Trump, was running against Cobb. Stefanik was confident when talking about issues but less comfortable defending a president she has, at times, made a point to embrace. Her dilemma in dealing with Trump, who is liked by a fervid core of Republican voters but disliked by a large motivated swath of the electorate, is one that numerous Republican candidates across the country are facing.

This was the first time the editorial board has not conducted interviews in person, and we may do more of the virtual interviews in the future, even if face-to-face interaction is safe. You don’t shake hands with an image on the screen, and you tend not to chit-chat but just get down to business. Even if the candidate has handlers present, you don’t see them. The lack of distractions helps keep the focus narrow.