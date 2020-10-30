EDITORIAL: In person (virtually), local candidates were thoughtful

It can be jarring to hear candidates give thoughtful answers to our questions in editorial board meetings, then see angry partisan attacks in their TV ads and untrue claims in their Twitter feeds.
Some people shrug off the Jekyll and Hyde aspect of political campaigning, but we still find it unsettling. Which is the real candidate — the one who speaks calmly and reasonably about the urgent need for rural broadband or the one whose ads shriek “Liar!” about their opponent?
This year, the editorial board did endorsement interviews (via Zoom, because of the pandemic) in five races: the 21st congressional district (Elise Stefanik vs. Tedra Cobb); the 45th state Senate District (Dan Stec vs. Kimberly Davis); the 114th Assembly District (Matt Simpson, Claudia Braymer and Evelyn Wood); the 113th Assembly District (David Catalfamo vs. Carrie Woerner); and Queensbury Ward 4 (Tim McNulty, Amanda Magee and Travis Whitehead).
The interviews were about half an hour long, with everything on the record. All of the candidates were well-prepared, had smart things to say and took middle-of-the-road positions. We were surprised a couple of times by candidates’ achievements in their lives outside politics but unsurprised by their policy positions.
The political passions driving the national election weren’t apparent in our interviews — and are mostly irrelevant, except in the congressional race — but they could affect the results if they spur a higher percentage of one party’s voters to show up at the polls.
In past presidential election years, congressional candidates have mostly avoided talking about the presidential race, and the editorial board members have mostly not cared. This year was different.
Democrat Tedra Cobb, who last time around insisted she was running against Elise Stefanik, not Donald Trump, was willing to criticize Trump this time and to rap Stefanik’s support for him.
Stefanik, meanwhile, insisted she, not Trump, was running against Cobb. Stefanik was confident when talking about issues but less comfortable defending a president she has, at times, made a point to embrace. Her dilemma in dealing with Trump, who is liked by a fervid core of Republican voters but disliked by a large motivated swath of the electorate, is one that numerous Republican candidates across the country are facing.
This was the first time the editorial board has not conducted interviews in person, and we may do more of the virtual interviews in the future, even if face-to-face interaction is safe. You don’t shake hands with an image on the screen, and you tend not to chit-chat but just get down to business. Even if the candidate has handlers present, you don’t see them. The lack of distractions helps keep the focus narrow.
The quality of the candidates we spoke with was high. We don’t always feel that way, but a really bad candidate is the exception. Unfortunately, a couple of those who prompted head-shaking among the editorial board have gotten elected in past years, because of the pernicious loyalty of voters to their political affiliation. Probably the worst way to choose a candidate, especially in a local election, is by party.
Our decisions are sometimes based on a candidate’s background and personality, because in an election like the one for Queensbury’s Ward 4 seat, for example, the candidates often express broad agreement on local issues.
Our choices — Cobb, Stec, Braymer, Woerner and Magee — are based not only on the personal interviews but on our knowledge of the candidates from their records of public involvement that, in most cases, span many years.
You may, and probably will, choose a different slate, but whatever your choices, we urge you to vote, as we do every election, but this one more than ever before.
