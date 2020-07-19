EDITORIAL: In Lake George, new workforce ideas are needed

Because of low wages, businesses in the Lake George region have repeatedly faced problems in filling positions with local workers. The foreign workers were an inexpensive, invaluable stopgap in recent years.

Since President Trump has closed the visa program through the end of the year, this may be the time for local business owners to have a reckoning about their business models. With the visa program’s future uncertain and all of Europe distancing itself from the United States because of the virus’ spread here, overseas workers may not be in Lake George’s future for years to come, if ever.

We don’t want to be alarmists, but having a long-term plan of how to deal with the labor shortage is going to be needed.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce launched a new website — lakegeorgeishiring.com — to compile all the job listings in the area. While that is convenient, a quick search of “Lake George jobs” online found multiple websites and businesses listing a wide variety of seasonal jobs. If you want a job in the tourist industry, finding one does not appear to be the problem.

Finding one that pays enough for regular folks to make ends meet is another matter.