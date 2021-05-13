EDITORIAL: Ignore the complainers, census figures show New York is doing well

In the same breath as some people will tell you falsely that New York is losing population, they will say the reason is high taxes. This is simplistic. All sorts of things make up the quality of life in a place, and when you’re looking at finances, you have to consider income as well as expenses.

In New York, the minimum wage is $12.50 an hour, for instance, while in Florida it’s $8.65 and in Texas $7.25. In New York, the median wage is about $45,000, sixth highest in the country. In Florida, the median wage is about $34,500 and in Texas $37,000.

Widespread use of air conditioning, which has made working and living in places like Florida and Texas tolerable, has contributed more to the long-term population shift from north to south than taxes.

New York had been losing at least two congressional seats in every decennial census since 1950, so this year shows a slowing of that trend. In 1980, New York lost five seats and in 1990 three. New York fell just short this year of staying even, an encouraging sign, especially considering how hard we were hit by the COVID pandemic.