A meeting with local leaders in the mental health field has given us hope that Glens Falls Hospital’s decision to discontinue its outpatient mental health services won’t lead to a drop in the availability or quality of these services.
It’s even possible the changes that are coming will lead to a needed increase in these services, and make them more accessible. That would be excellent news for the community.
Rob York, director of Community Services of Warren and Washington Counties, told us that other providers are interested in taking over programs the hospital has been running, and that transition should take place within the next six months.
York came in with Carrie Wright, program analyst with Community Services, and Dan Durkee, the emergency preparedness coordinator for Warren County Department of Public Health, to talk about the community’s mental health care needs.
They emphasized the importance of these services, saying this transition could be an opportunity to recruit providers who will fill some of the unmet need locally. “Open access” is the treatment philosophy they are looking for — they want mental health care patients to have “rapid access to treatment,” in the same way that people with other pressing medical needs can find help quickly at an urgent care center.
You have free articles remaining.
The Post-Star has previously reported that Northern Rivers, which runs several mental health clinics in the Albany area, has taken steps toward opening a clinic in the Glens Falls region that could serve 1,000 patients. York said that clinic would be “added capacity,” over and above the hospital’s services, which will be taken over by other providers.
Now, the hospital runs an adult outpatient clinic; a children’s counseling center, the Center for Children and Families; and two substance abuse recovery centers. These are critical services, and hundreds of people rely on them. The clinic alone has about 1,200 patients, York said.
The ideal scenario is that the staff now running these clinics stays in place while new organizations take over for the hospital, and no one ends up losing services they need. It will be even better if, as things shake out, the area ends up with more providers, and patients find they have easier, quicker access to care.
Mental health care is still too often seen as a luxury, when it’s just as necessary as other health care. Mental illnesses respond to treatment. Counseling can make enormous differences in quality of life and save relationships. Recovery programs save lives.
We’re lucky in this region to have professionals like York, Wright and Durkee stepping into the breach and working to ensure these critical programs won’t be curtailed, even if the hospital is no longer running them. We will consider ourselves even luckier if the current upheaval in the local mental health field leads to something the area badly needs — an expansion of services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.