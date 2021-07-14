EDITORIAL: Help Moreau's farmers survive with solar

But putting solar panels on land does not preclude its use for farming. You may not be able to grow corn under and around solar panels, but you can grow other crops and graze sheep or goats. The U.S. Department of Energy has a website devoted to the benefits of co-locating solar panels and crops.

Farmers can make a little money by leasing acreage to other farmers but not enough money to save their farms.

Solar is not forever. The useful life of the panels is somewhere around 25 years. At that point, they could be replaced or removed.

If houses are built on the town’s prime farmland, they will likely still be there 100 years from now, and it is unlikely that land will ever again be used for farming.

This law could decide the future direction of the town. If Moreau makes it impossible for farmers to earn a living off their land, chances are good they will sell out and their land will be lost to suburban sprawl. But if Moreau allows them to keep their farms viable through deals with solar power producers, the town’s rural character will be preserved.

