The Main Street area of Queensbury has not exploded with the usual near-the-exit assortment of fast-food restaurants and convenience shops and gas stations.
The corridor from Exit 18 to the Glens Falls city line has some of those businesses, including Cumberland Farms, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pizza Hut, Speedway and Subway. But it also has local one-of-a-kind shops, such as Lox of Bagels & Moor, and a surprising number of private homes.
Go to Google Streetview and zoom up Main Street, from Southwestern to the Northway on-ramp, and mostly what you see are neat little single-family homes with neat little lawns. The accepted wisdom was that, after the big project a decade ago to add a lane to the corridor and make other improvements, development would boom and the corridor would transform from largely residential to commercial.
Perhaps that was wrong. Residents have stayed in their homes, and they may be there for the duration. It’s not as if they’re perched on the edge of a superhighway. Main Street itself is busy, but the second you turn off onto one of the many side streets, you’re right in a residential neighborhood.
Some of those side streets, on the southern side, are dead-ends, with little to no traffic. To the north, a couple of streets cut over to Luzerne Road, which has also gotten busy as an alternative route to the Northway. But Luzerne Road, too, is largely residential.
Because of the longtime presence of these neighborhoods, we support the town’s go-slow approach to development in the Main Street corridor. Zoning of the area has been designed to encourage small, locally owned businesses without the anything-goes look — featuring parking lots, drive-thrus and a bewildering crowd of signs — often found in the immediate vicinity of highway exits.
The Main Street corridor is a hodgepodge of little houses and little businesses, but that’s OK. It doesn’t have to be all one thing or another. Just because it’s not lined on both sides by single-family homes doesn’t mean it has to be a welter of plastic and blacktop.
Town officials are now considering a tweak to the corridor’s zoning — an overlay zone from Richardson Street up to St. Alphonsus Cemetery (near the exit) that would also go over to Luzerne Road, adding new areas that would allow small businesses to operate out of single-story buildings. But the change would require each business owner seeking a single-story permit to be the user of the building, which would serve as a check on development.
Town officials are trying to strike a balance between encouraging commercial development in a busy traffic corridor and preserving the residential character of the surrounding neighborhoods. They don’t have to surrender to ugly suburban near-the-highway style development. They can have houses and gas stations, lawns and parking lots, and we’re glad they’re making the effort.
