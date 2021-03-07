EDITORIAL: Glens doesn't need a lawn downtown, it needs development

The inexplicable desire to discourage development of a patch of lawn almost no one uses could drive away a project that would help downtown Glens Falls thrive.
It’s romantic, this notion that every sweet little green space must be saved, even if it’s disconnected from the rest of downtown by several lanes of traffic, and few people ever set foot in it.
The lawn lies in the crook of the elbow of Glen and Bay streets, next to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah and across from City Park. Perhaps the best argument against turning the lawn into a park, as some city officials and other romantics want to do, is that it would be redundant.
City Park is large and lovely, with smooth green lawns, shade trees and beds of tulips. It’s everything a downtown park should be, and it’s more than sufficient. We can’t agree with Planning Board member Peter Accardi that City Park is “hardly ever used,” but it’s certainly not overused.
Glens Falls has lots of parks citywide and a beautiful one downtown. What it needs are retail shops and apartments, and that is what developer Chris Patten wants to put on the little sward next to the church. He’s so determined, he has offered to donate a bit less than half of the parcel back to the city for a park.
City officials should snap that offer up. We get another park, plus things we really need — downtown development and downtown residents. The project would add to the city’s tax base, boost its shopping scene and, most importantly, bring in customers who would help the rest of the city’s businesses thrive.
Vital downtowns are full of people who live right there, above the boutiques where they buy clothes and the restaurants where they dine out. If there has been one key to the resurgence of downtown Glens Falls, it has been the rehabilitation of its old buildings into apartments. It’s wonderful the historic architecture is being preserved in this way, but it’s wonderful, too, when new buildings go up — like 14 Hudson — adding fresh energy to the mix.
The winning argument is not that the lawn used to be covered by a huge building, the headquarters of Glens Falls Insurance Co. It is that the aesthetic benefits of having that space remain covered in grass are outweighed by the economic benefits of having it developed, especially as an apartment building. We need the residents and their business more than we need that lawn.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.