EDITORIAL: Glens doesn't need a lawn downtown, it needs development

The inexplicable desire to discourage development of a patch of lawn almost no one uses could drive away a project that would help downtown Glens Falls thrive.

It’s romantic, this notion that every sweet little green space must be saved, even if it’s disconnected from the rest of downtown by several lanes of traffic, and few people ever set foot in it.

The lawn lies in the crook of the elbow of Glen and Bay streets, next to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah and across from City Park. Perhaps the best argument against turning the lawn into a park, as some city officials and other romantics want to do, is that it would be redundant.

City Park is large and lovely, with smooth green lawns, shade trees and beds of tulips. It’s everything a downtown park should be, and it’s more than sufficient. We can’t agree with Planning Board member Peter Accardi that City Park is “hardly ever used,” but it’s certainly not overused.

Glens Falls has lots of parks citywide and a beautiful one downtown. What it needs are retail shops and apartments, and that is what developer Chris Patten wants to put on the little sward next to the church. He’s so determined, he has offered to donate a bit less than half of the parcel back to the city for a park.