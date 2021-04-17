EDITORIAL: Getting smashed into wasn't the fault of the buggies' drivers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But it is the responsibility of drivers to adjust their speed to the conditions and to look out for other vehicles legally on the road, like buggies.

The one thing we would definitely not do in this case is blame the crash on the people in the buggies, who got slammed into and run over from behind. Buggies are the size of small cars. If you cannot see them in broad daylight, signs or no signs, then you have no business being behind the wheel.

And if the cause of the crash was sun-blindness, then bigger signs on the buggies would have made no difference.

We’re concerned about the suggestion, in the reaction of the town supervisor, that the victims of this crash are to blame for it. We’re also concerned about the quickness of the supervisor and the local fire chief to blame the position of the sun, as if the crash were unavoidable.

Are they saying that anytime buggies are on the road and the sun is in another driver’s eyes, crashes just can’t be prevented? We hope not.

The buggy drivers and their passengers had every right to be where they were, along with other slow-moving traffic also allowed on rural roads, like bicycles and farm vehicles. Tractors and hay wagons frequently travel the roads of Washington County, sometimes going just as slowly as buggies.

This crash should be a reminder for all of us who drive on the area’s twisting, up and down, narrow country roads that you never know what will be around the next corner or over the next hill. Going slowly is the best way to stay safe, and it’s no hardship in countryside as beautiful as Washington County’s.

