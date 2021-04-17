EDITORIAL: Getting smashed into wasn't the fault of the buggies' drivers

It wasn’t inadequate warning signs on the buggies that caused last week’s crash in Hampton, in which the driver of an SUV slammed into the back of a buggy carrying members of the local Amish community, then ran over a second buggy.
Following the crash, after which all four of the people in the buggy that got run over were taken to the hospital, Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien said, “I’ve always wished that the Amish would put better signs or signals on their buggies.”
He admitted that the buggies do have warning signs, but he wished they were more prominent.
A driver from Whitehall, traveling southwest on Route 4, rear-ended one of the buggies as he came over a hill. That buggy slammed into the other one, then the SUV ran over part of the second one.
The local fire chief speculated that the driver had been blinded by the sun as he came up the hill, and O’Brien said that can happen.
When you’re driving and you get blinded by the sun, you are supposed to slow down, especially when you’re already in a situation, such as climbing a hill, where you can’t see what is coming. Perhaps the driver did slow down — we’re not trying to make a case against him. The sun can make driving very difficult, and just a second or two of blindness is enough to cause a crash.
But it is the responsibility of drivers to adjust their speed to the conditions and to look out for other vehicles legally on the road, like buggies.
The one thing we would definitely not do in this case is blame the crash on the people in the buggies, who got slammed into and run over from behind. Buggies are the size of small cars. If you cannot see them in broad daylight, signs or no signs, then you have no business being behind the wheel.
And if the cause of the crash was sun-blindness, then bigger signs on the buggies would have made no difference.
We’re concerned about the suggestion, in the reaction of the town supervisor, that the victims of this crash are to blame for it. We’re also concerned about the quickness of the supervisor and the local fire chief to blame the position of the sun, as if the crash were unavoidable.
Are they saying that anytime buggies are on the road and the sun is in another driver’s eyes, crashes just can’t be prevented? We hope not.
The buggy drivers and their passengers had every right to be where they were, along with other slow-moving traffic also allowed on rural roads, like bicycles and farm vehicles. Tractors and hay wagons frequently travel the roads of Washington County, sometimes going just as slowly as buggies.
This crash should be a reminder for all of us who drive on the area’s twisting, up and down, narrow country roads that you never know what will be around the next corner or over the next hill. Going slowly is the best way to stay safe, and it’s no hardship in countryside as beautiful as Washington County’s.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.