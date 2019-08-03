The Post-Star story Thursday by Kathleen Moore demonstrates how real the danger is to the public from parents who resist science and common sense by failing to have their children vaccinated.
Parents who have an objection to vaccines are testing their uninformed theories on their own babies and toddlers. Many come to regret the decision not to vaccinate — if you doubt it, plug “vaccine” and “regret” into your search engine.
But before these parents realize this is not a choice that can be taken lightly, like shunning Barbies or store-bought baby food, the damage is done — to their own children’s health and, too often, to the health of others, too.
Moore reported that, earlier this week, a local 3-year-old child who had not been vaccinated and was infected with pertussis, known as whooping cough, was brought to a Glens Falls Hospital medical clinic in Washington County. The child had four unvaccinated siblings and, over the incubation period of the disease, had been in five different counties, two summer camps and to a family reunion held at Silver Bay in Hague.
The irresponsibility of these parents put not only their own five children, and perhaps themselves, in danger but, potentially, scores of other people, children and adults.The pertussis vaccine is given to infants but it can wear off over time, so adults who were vaccinated but get exposed can come down with the disease.
The cough the disease causes can last for months. Violent coughing spells can crack ribs and tear open abdominal hernias. In babies, the coughing can lead to suffocation.
The regional infectious disease protocol got a trial run Tuesday when a toddler was diagnosed with pertussis.
We hope these sorts of episodes would persuade all parents to vaccinate their kids, but we have to do more than hope, because public safety is at stake. The recently passed state law that takes away religious or philosophical exemptions for public schoolchildren is a very good start. Some parents who did not think deeply about a decision not to vaccinate will have second thoughts when their children are unable to attend school.
But we need to do more. Pediatricians are not obligated to accept families as patients when the parents refuse to safeguard the health of their own and other people’s children. Pediatric waiting rooms could be risky places to visit, if unvaccinated kids who aren’t feeling well are spending time there.
Parents can be ticketed for failing to buckle kids into seat belts or car seats. They can face child endangerment charges or lose custody battles because of exposing kids to second-hand smoke or smoking pot in their presence. Yet we tolerate parents putting their children’s lives at risk by skipping their vaccinations.
We are seeing, with outbreaks around the country, the results of our laissez-faire approach to vaccinations. The pertussis case should be a local wake-up call. We cannot afford to shrug this off — even if we’re willing to tolerate parents putting their own kids at risk, we can’t allow public safety to be compromised because of unfounded fears and misinformation.
Solid information on vaccines is available for anyone who can get to a computer (libraries have them if you don’t have one at home). The Centers for Disease Control “vaccines & immunizations” page is a great place to start. Inform yourself, for your children’s sake and everyone else’s.
