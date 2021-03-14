EDITORIAL: Frank talk on mental health, like Meghan Markle's, is what we need

Besides making us all glad we don’t have a royal family in the United States, the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan did everyone a great service by bringing the issue of suicide to the foreground. Anyone can struggle with their mental health, and anyone can have suicidal thoughts.

The last year has been undeniably terrible. So many of us have suffered painful losses because of the pandemic —deaths, ongoing health problems, financial losses. The country’s bitter political and cultural divisions have made our usual sources of support — family and community — less reliable. Some people were already alienated from loved ones before the pandemic hit.

Suicidal thoughts do not inevitably lead to suicide attempts, and people who are stopped from trying to kill themselves, or whose lives are saved, will not necessarily try again. With attention and adjustments, the willingness and ability to receive help from others, people who have felt that suicide was their best option can get to a better, happier place.

Perhaps, as part of her new life, in which royal handlers are not telling her what to do every hour of the day, Markle will use her prominence to talk more about mental health, suicide and the hopefulness of knowing that conditions can and very frequently do improve.