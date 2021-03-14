EDITORIAL: Frank talk on mental health, like Meghan Markle's, is what we need

Besides making us all glad we don’t have a royal family in the United States, the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan did everyone a great service by bringing the issue of suicide to the foreground. Anyone can struggle with their mental health, and anyone can have suicidal thoughts.
The last year has been undeniably terrible. So many of us have suffered painful losses because of the pandemic —deaths, ongoing health problems, financial losses. The country’s bitter political and cultural divisions have made our usual sources of support — family and community — less reliable. Some people were already alienated from loved ones before the pandemic hit.
Suicidal thoughts do not inevitably lead to suicide attempts, and people who are stopped from trying to kill themselves, or whose lives are saved, will not necessarily try again. With attention and adjustments, the willingness and ability to receive help from others, people who have felt that suicide was their best option can get to a better, happier place.
Perhaps, as part of her new life, in which royal handlers are not telling her what to do every hour of the day, Markle will use her prominence to talk more about mental health, suicide and the hopefulness of knowing that conditions can and very frequently do improve.
Years ago, the Post-Star undertook a long series of stories on suicide, during which we learned that, although suicidal thoughts can be brought on by feelings of isolation, the stigma that surrounds suicide can prevent people from breaking their isolation by reaching out.
Silence can be an accomplice. Talking about your suicidal thoughts and feelings — and, if you’re worried about someone, asking them directly — is the first step in prevention.
That is what Oprah did. Markle talked around the subject until Oprah asked her straight out, “Were you having suicidal thoughts?” and Markle said “yes.”
The unfortunate — and despicable — reaction from some of Markle’s critics to question her sincerity and make fun of her pain is as damaging for other people who are wrestling with their mental health as her willingness to bare her soul was helpful.
There is this awful quality in modern society — perhaps it was always there and social media has revealed it — that will take a person’s heaviest burdens and most difficult struggles as an opportunity to make jokes.
As friends, relatives and members of a community, we can conquer destructive negativity through our willingness to engage with the subject of suicide, overcoming the stigma that fosters silence and continues feelings of isolation.
Another thing we learned during that reporting project on suicide is that having suicidal thoughts is common, and death by suicide is far more frequent than you would think from reading the local newspaper, including the obituaries. If we had as many homicides in the area as we do suicides, we’d consider it an emergency.
Meghan Markle has done an important thing by talking about her sadness and loneliness and the way those feelings led her to think about killing herself. Many of us can relate to that, so many that it’s probably “abnormal” to have never felt that way.
She has shown the world there is no shame in having suicidal thoughts, but there can be strength, and healing, in sharing them.
