EDITORIAL: For students' sake, Fort Edward school leaders must look at merger

The merger study was approved by both districts back in the spring, and what is the harm, we wonder. It makes sense to gather as much information as possible before making a decision.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — but if you have to eliminate the very elements that make school a creative and community-building experience, then your system is broken, and you should make a change.

A merger with South Glens Falls holds promise. The combined district would be eligible for millions of dollars in state incentive aid over 10 years, and the healthier tax base of the larger district would allow it to offer a wider curriculum and field more sports teams.

Communities cling to their schools as part of their identities, and within reason, it’s understandable to sacrifice the greater opportunities of a larger district for the closeness and spirit of a smaller one. But it makes no sense to hold onto a district when it can no longer pay for the programs that create that spirit.

This isn’t a sudden, unexpected calamity. Fort Edward has been struggling for years, and several of its sports teams had already merged with other districts’ programs to avoid dissolution.