EDITORIAL: For students' sake, Fort Edward school leaders must look at merger

This is going to be a hard year for every local school district, but it’s going to be especially hard in Fort Edward, where voters just rejected the school budget for the second time.
The double rejection of a double-digit tax increase — the first budget raised the tax levy 19.8%, the second 14% — means the district must adopt a contingency budget with strict spending limits.
The district will be forced to make deep cuts under a contingency budget, and that will mean eliminating athletics and other extracurricular activities. Classes that enhance the public school experience, like band, chorus and art, will be cut, too.
A lot of members of the Fort Edward community are going to live with the disappointment this year of not being able to do their favorite things, whether it’s playing volleyball or playing trumpet, cheering for their kids on the court or in the art studio.
It’s going to be a much quieter and less colorful year in the Fort Edward school district, and that’s before you take into account all the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
How is the community going to make this unhappy situation better?
Voters have made it clear the school district cannot tax its way back to a full menu of school offerings. Unfortunately, voters also have demonstrated opposition to a merger with South Glens Falls. In June, two board members who supported a merger study were voted out and two members who opposed it were voted in.
The merger study was approved by both districts back in the spring, and what is the harm, we wonder. It makes sense to gather as much information as possible before making a decision.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — but if you have to eliminate the very elements that make school a creative and community-building experience, then your system is broken, and you should make a change.
A merger with South Glens Falls holds promise. The combined district would be eligible for millions of dollars in state incentive aid over 10 years, and the healthier tax base of the larger district would allow it to offer a wider curriculum and field more sports teams.
Communities cling to their schools as part of their identities, and within reason, it’s understandable to sacrifice the greater opportunities of a larger district for the closeness and spirit of a smaller one. But it makes no sense to hold onto a district when it can no longer pay for the programs that create that spirit.
This isn’t a sudden, unexpected calamity. Fort Edward has been struggling for years, and several of its sports teams had already merged with other districts’ programs to avoid dissolution.
We don’t see how the circumstances improve next year or the year after, unless the people of Fort Edward do something. Moving forward on a merger is doing something, and if the situation does improve and it looks like Fort Edward can make it on its own, then the plan can be dropped.
A merger study hurts no one, and we hope the new board makes no attempt to put a halt to it. A merger offers Fort Edward residents a way to improve the educational experience for their kids, and if circumstances stay in their current, unacceptable state, they will need that option.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Local News Editor Bob Condon.
