EDITORIAL: Following pandemic rules is saving thousands of lives

It’s easy to make fun of COVID restrictions like the recent placement of Washington County in Vermont’s yellow zone, but these are the sorts of rules that have made the Northeast one of the safest places to be in the last few months during a pandemic that has wounded the entire country.
Vermont puts regions in zones based on a formula that considers the number of positive COVID cases, the number of people sick with the disease and other factors. Washington County had been in the green zone, but was moved to yellow on Friday of last week.
Despite notices that went out, a lot of people were unaware of the change, and about 20 students in the Slate Valley Unified School District in Fair Haven, Vermont, ended up in quarantine because they took part in weekend activities including apple-picking, baseball and dance lessons in Washington County.
It’s terribly inconvenient for those students and their families, and it’s easy to mock the rules and point out inconsistencies. Crossing the border to shop for groceries is allowed, for example, while apple-picking, which takes place outside and is probably safer, leads to quarantine.
But that is the way rules are — they have an arbitrary quality. The line has to be drawn somewhere, and the necessity of grocery-shopping is a factor here. Families have to have food to eat, but they can forego a fun trip to the orchard.
You will always be able to find inconsistencies and absurdities in a law. An experienced driver in a well-maintained car is a lot safer going 66 on the highway than a new driver in a worn-out car going 65. But each mile per hour faster gets a little more dangerous, and since speed can be measured, it is subject to legal restriction.
If we set the speed limit at 95 mph, the highways would be strewn with blood, and if states set no pandemic rules, including on movement from one area to another, our morgues would be overflowing.
Limits have to be set, even though we know that, sometimes, people will ignore them, and other times, people will be forced to quarantine who really don’t have to.
We are dealing with unpredictable human beings, some of whom are doing their best in uncertain circumstances. We are also dealing, unfortunately, with people who are not doing their best but are flouting the rules without regard to the danger that creates for others.
We have seen, in dramatic fashion, what strict rules and coherent enforcement can accomplish. Early on, New York was in the worst shape in terms of infection and death. The huge improvement in our circumstances can be credited to an aggressive state response and the millions of New Yorkers who have stayed home, worn masks and generally been careful.
It’s likely the terrible outbreak in New York City in the spring scared New Yorkers and inspired us to take the virus seriously. Now, with many people back at work and students returning to school, we have to try just as hard to keep it at bay.
We are also entering flu season. Coming down with the flu and COVID-19 would be a nightmare for anyone, and if COVID-19 is seasonal like other coronaviruses, the pandemic could worsen in the next few months.
All this mask-wearing and social-distancing is hard, and it’s a hassle, but we have to soldier on. The great influenza of 1918 persisted for two years but did, finally, fade. COVID-19 will fade, too, but in the meantime, we have to keep fighting.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
