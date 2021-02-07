EDITORIAL: Elise Stefanik should have had the courage of her convictions on Greene

Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has condemned as “inexcusable” statements made by her fellow Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene. But she has refused to do anything about them, because, she says, Congress has no right to overturn the decision of the people of Georgia, who elected Greene.

We’re tempted to end this editorial right here, and let that paragraph, which takes irony to its peak, speak for itself.

A month ago, Stefanik was abetting an effort to overturn the decision of the people in several swing states, including Georgia, in the November election. She stood up in Congress during its certification of state electors and objected to the results in Pennsylvania. She wanted to object to results in other states, too, including Georgia, but her plans were stymied by the second thoughts of several Republican senators. They had decided that, perhaps, Jan. 6 was the wrong day to undermine democracy with false claims.

That day, a crowd marched from a Trump rally to the Capitol, where they fought with police officers, broke in and smashed up the place. Five people died.

A few Republicans were shaken and abashed by the riot. They withdrew their objections. Stefanik pushed ahead, however, making a speech that mixed false and true statements.