EDITORIAL: Election Day had things worth celebrating, beside results

We’ve had a bruising few years, and the months ahead will bring more suffering from the pandemic, but we do have reasons for happiness and optimism after the election, separate from our reactions to specific results.

A lot of us showed up at the polls, despite fear of the coronavirus and the best efforts of President Trump and others to delegitimize long-established methods of voting, such as vote by mail. Turnout was at its highest point in 120 years, and the flood of voters extended nationwide, across cities, suburbs and rural areas.

The high turnout is a credit to the determination of voters and to the hard work and ingenuity of elections officials and poll workers in all 50 states, who are the latest heroes of the pandemic era. They are the ones who made new, expanded early voting and vastly increased mail-in voting work. They are the ones who are now counting all those millions of votes.

The divisiveness and partisanship that everyone bemoans can be credited for the high rate of participation this year. In the presidential election, voters were motivated more by fear and loathing of the other party’s ticket than by enthusiasm for their own.