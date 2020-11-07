EDITORIAL: Election Day had things worth celebrating, beside results

We’ve had a bruising few years, and the months ahead will bring more suffering from the pandemic, but we do have reasons for happiness and optimism after the election, separate from our reactions to specific results.
A lot of us showed up at the polls, despite fear of the coronavirus and the best efforts of President Trump and others to delegitimize long-established methods of voting, such as vote by mail. Turnout was at its highest point in 120 years, and the flood of voters extended nationwide, across cities, suburbs and rural areas.
The high turnout is a credit to the determination of voters and to the hard work and ingenuity of elections officials and poll workers in all 50 states, who are the latest heroes of the pandemic era. They are the ones who made new, expanded early voting and vastly increased mail-in voting work. They are the ones who are now counting all those millions of votes.
The divisiveness and partisanship that everyone bemoans can be credited for the high rate of participation this year. In the presidential election, voters were motivated more by fear and loathing of the other party’s ticket than by enthusiasm for their own.
The division is not something we can wish away. It has been created by opposing views of what our country should be. The solution is not for everyone to “just get along,” but for those competing visions to be argued and struggled over. We have always struggled over what we want our country to be, and that process of difficult, dynamic change, driven by diverse voices, has been what has actually made our country great.
The increase in diversity among candidates everywhere this election cycle is also encouraging: from Delaware’s Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to be elected as a state senator, to the more-than a dozen Republican women who will join Congress after a recruitment effort led by our own congresswoman, Elise Stefanik.
Although Republicans lag Democrats in electing women and minorities to Congress, they are catching up, and that is a wonderful development. Paraphrasing Martin Luther King, it will be a great day when we can take for granted our candidates will reflect the diversity of our population and judge them solely on the “content of their character.”
Despite the extreme pressures on this year’s election, the system held up. The predictions of post-election chaos have not come true, and we believe they will not. Whether you’re feeling joyful or subdued at the results, the success of the electoral process is something to celebrate.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
