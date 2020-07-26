EDITORIAL: Ed Bartholomew's death is a community loss

We were surprised to learn that Ed Bartholomew, who died on Tuesday, was only 70. He had accomplished so much, we thought he must be older.
Ed had a courtly manner and an unfailing kindness that also seemed to come from a different, earlier time. We had forgotten which political party he belonged to (Republican,) because his allegiance could not be described by party.
Even though he had been a politician and worked for politicians, and even though he was a savvy, well-connected deal-maker, his “party” was the local party, the Glens Falls party. He was devoted to the city and worked hard and successfully to promote it and help it prosper.
In these times of partisanship and division, Ed showed how to improve conditions for everybody by improving the community, and although he was proud of his role in successes like the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative, he didn’t run around bragging about it.
In a time when more prominent politicians spend a large part of their energy on jibes and jokes about those they disagree with, Ed accentuated the positive and worked with whomever could help. Not surprisingly, he got a lot done.
Mayor Dan Hall, a friend of Ed’s, listed a few of his larger accomplishments: Opening the Civic Center and bringing in a professional hockey team; redoing East Field and bringing minor league baseball to the city; working to get the city funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Ed was mayor for two terms, from 1978 to 1985. He worked in Albany for the state Senate, and in recent years and until his death, worked as the city’s economic development director and in the same role for the county as president of EDC Warren County.
He established the Dix Avenue tech park; started the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp.; and helped establish the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.
He combined personal charm with political connections and administrative skills — a trifecta hard to find in a bureaucrat. He will be very difficult to replace, although replacing him is not top of our minds right now.
Missing him and mourning his loss is what concerns us now. Glens Falls has lost a good man and good friend, and we are sorry to see him go so soon and so surprisingly young.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Local News Editor Bob Condon.
