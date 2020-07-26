EDITORIAL: Ed Bartholomew's death is a community loss

We were surprised to learn that Ed Bartholomew, who died on Tuesday, was only 70. He had accomplished so much, we thought he must be older.

Ed had a courtly manner and an unfailing kindness that also seemed to come from a different, earlier time. We had forgotten which political party he belonged to (Republican,) because his allegiance could not be described by party.

Even though he had been a politician and worked for politicians, and even though he was a savvy, well-connected deal-maker, his “party” was the local party, the Glens Falls party. He was devoted to the city and worked hard and successfully to promote it and help it prosper.

In these times of partisanship and division, Ed showed how to improve conditions for everybody by improving the community, and although he was proud of his role in successes like the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative, he didn’t run around bragging about it.

In a time when more prominent politicians spend a large part of their energy on jibes and jokes about those they disagree with, Ed accentuated the positive and worked with whomever could help. Not surprisingly, he got a lot done.