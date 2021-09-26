EDITORIAL: E-bikes on Bikeway worth a spin

On the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ table is a proposal to allow electric bikes on the 9-mile Warren County Bikeway under a pilot program. Let’s not judge this on an individual scofflaw or two, such as the man on a retrofitted bicycle propelled by a loud gasoline-powered motor. A few weeks ago, he was observed entering a Glens Falls portion of the bike trail leading to Bay Road. That is illegal now and hopefully will remain illegal into the far future.
This “bicyclist” was going too fast, riding something non-electric and too noisy, and he is not representative of what is being proposed here.
The discussion is about ensuring visitors traveling with e-bikes (powered by batteries and kept under 20 mph), or wanting to rent those while on vacation, have a safe and enjoyable place to use them: on the Warren County Bikeway, one of our area’s finest attractions. Local residents with e-bikes in their garages would also benefit from this allowance.
The Lake George-to-Queensbury portion of the trail has some steep grades. A regular commuter, or someone with a racing bike with slick tires who knows the trail like the back of her hand, may love the Bikeway as it is. But tourists on “regular” bikes who ride south out of the village often give up as they traverse the long and short hills to Magic Forest (Lake George Expedition Park) and beyond. An e-bike makes the ride — and the bike path as an attraction — more inviting on a first visit and on repeat visits.
Good points were made during a recent joint county committee meeting, including that a Bikeway beginner on a regular bike, struggling to pedal up a hill, may look down at the pavement (and possibly move out of his line) as he catches his breath and tries to gain speed. Inattention can be a recipe for a collision with a pedestrian or a passing cyclist. An e-bike can reduce this problem by offering sustained power up a hill. Also, some cyclists (OK, many cyclists) are reluctant to make full stops at intersections because it breaks momentum and forces some exertion on restart. E-bikes could encourage safer crossing at intersections because the restart effort is reduced with a quiet motor assist.
Does this mean there will never be a conflict on the Bikeway involving an e-bike? Of course not. But occasional problems or potential for problems already exist with people walking dogs, leashed and unleashed, on the Bikeway (illegal, but tough to enforce); regular bikes coasting fairly fast (25 mph) down a hill with a stop sign fast approaching; pedestrians on the trail enjoying ice cream cones, oblivious to approaching cyclists; and the family of five stretched out on bicycles across the width of the lane.
The Bikeway is a road of sorts and there are no padded bumpers on the shoulders. Users beware, but have fun.
County officials spotted a trend and are considering adjusting a local law on Bikeway use to reflect changing times. The pluses outweigh the minuses on the road to bringing the Bikeway into modern times with e-bikes. Officials should give e-bike traffic a chance next year.
Local editorials are written by The Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.