EDITORIAL: E-bikes on Bikeway worth a spin

On the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ table is a proposal to allow electric bikes on the 9-mile Warren County Bikeway under a pilot program. Let’s not judge this on an individual scofflaw or two, such as the man on a retrofitted bicycle propelled by a loud gasoline-powered motor. A few weeks ago, he was observed entering a Glens Falls portion of the bike trail leading to Bay Road. That is illegal now and hopefully will remain illegal into the far future.

This “bicyclist” was going too fast, riding something non-electric and too noisy, and he is not representative of what is being proposed here.

The discussion is about ensuring visitors traveling with e-bikes (powered by batteries and kept under 20 mph), or wanting to rent those while on vacation, have a safe and enjoyable place to use them: on the Warren County Bikeway, one of our area’s finest attractions. Local residents with e-bikes in their garages would also benefit from this allowance.