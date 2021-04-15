EDITORIAL: Don't put an ugly fence around lovely Lake George beach

A 5-foot fence won’t cure stupidity or stop foolish, reckless or drunk people from swimming in the lake at night, but it will spoil the view from the sloping lawn of Shepard Park out over the waters of Lake George.

This isn’t a tasteful barrier like the one at Million Dollar Beach, where a stone wall with black iron fencing between its pillars separates the beach from the sidewalk. This is a fence of the chain link variety, popular for surrounding schools and other institutions.

In Lake George, this fence would curve around the small beach that allows people who have been picnicking in Shepard Park or lolling on the grass to wander down and dip their toes in the water. It’s a great place for kids, because the slope of the beach is gradual and you can wade out a ways without danger of slipping in over your head.

Soon, however, if the village goes ahead with the project, the view of the beach from the park will be obscured by metal fencing, a reminder of the foolishness of some people and the fear among government officials, no matter how small the municipality, of being sued.

Some people have gone into the water from the beach at night, and the state Department of Health has warned the village to keep them out, said Mayor Robert Blais.