EDITORIAL: Don't put an ugly fence around lovely Lake George beach

A 5-foot fence won’t cure stupidity or stop foolish, reckless or drunk people from swimming in the lake at night, but it will spoil the view from the sloping lawn of Shepard Park out over the waters of Lake George.
This isn’t a tasteful barrier like the one at Million Dollar Beach, where a stone wall with black iron fencing between its pillars separates the beach from the sidewalk. This is a fence of the chain link variety, popular for surrounding schools and other institutions.
In Lake George, this fence would curve around the small beach that allows people who have been picnicking in Shepard Park or lolling on the grass to wander down and dip their toes in the water. It’s a great place for kids, because the slope of the beach is gradual and you can wade out a ways without danger of slipping in over your head.
Soon, however, if the village goes ahead with the project, the view of the beach from the park will be obscured by metal fencing, a reminder of the foolishness of some people and the fear among government officials, no matter how small the municipality, of being sued.
Some people have gone into the water from the beach at night, and the state Department of Health has warned the village to keep them out, said Mayor Robert Blais.
Some of the folks foolish enough to go swimming where they shouldn’t at night are also foolish enough to clamber over a 5-foot fence, so the chain links are not a sure-fire solution. A sign should be enough — maybe two or three signs. And since the problem is night swimming, put lights on the signs.
The attractions of Lake George are its natural beauty and its small-town charm. Both of those are spoiled by a chain link fence around the beach.
The larger issue is the way we have allowed our fears to overwhelm us — fear of getting sued, fear of getting hurt, fear of someone else getting hurt. Risk is an inseparable part of life. Efforts to make everything safe that go beyond common-sense measures like “No Swimming after Dusk” signs are a waste of time and money.
In this case, those who want to jump in the lake at night can do it in lots of other places. The beach is a small patch along the village’s lakeshore, so even swimmers who don’t want to rip their pants on a fence can find other spots very close by to get in the water.
The fence doesn’t solve the problem it is meant to, but it does create another one — it transforms a lovely view into an ugly one. That’s a shame, and the village should not spend $20,000 to accomplish it.
