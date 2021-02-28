EDITORIAL: Cuomo must be held accountable, but those who defended Trump have no standing

These are serious charges — that Cuomo created a hostile work environment and subjected an employee to sexual harassment and abuse. They should be investigated, and if found to be true, Cuomo should resign.

Beyond the results of an official investigation, the citizens of New York can make up their own minds: Do these charges ring true? Anyone who thinks so (and we do) should seek out a better candidate for governor in 2022.

But when it comes to attacking Cuomo, Stefanik is standing on the quicksand of her ardent support for Donald Trump. The charges of sexual harassment and assault against Trump are both more numerous and more serious than those against Cuomo.

More than 15 women have come forward with detailed, credible allegations of harassment and assault against Trump. Many of the women’s stories have similar elements — Trump suddenly grabbing and groping them — and in many cases, they told friends and family at the time about the assaults. In one case, told in great detail by E. Jean Carroll, Trump is accused of rape, and he may have to testify soon in a civil lawsuit Carroll brought in regard to that accusation.

A large body of evidence exists that Trump is a serial sex abuser, and that includes his own statements on the “Access Hollywood” tape that he grabs women by the genitals without warning.