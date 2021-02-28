EDITORIAL: Cuomo must be held accountable, but those who defended Trump have no standing

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik appears passionate about exposing the failings of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and that is a job worth doing. Unfortunately, she is the wrong person to take it on.
She has been railing at Cuomo’s handling last spring of overflow COVID-19 patients from New York hospitals. Cuomo ordered, as many other states did, that nursing homes had to accept these patients, but in the aftermath, the way his administration fudged the fatality numbers and refused to admit the order was a misstep (it was eventually revoked) was wrong.
Cuomo was trying to duck responsibility for putting an extra burden on nursing homes and, perhaps, contributing to the spread of the disease among the state’s most vulnerable population. He preferred to bask in the admiration of those who praised his long, detailed pandemic press conferences.
But Stefanik, fresh off a bad faith effort to undermine the presidential election, had no standing to criticize misdirection from Andrew Cuomo. If you want to insist on honesty, you have to start by being honest.
Now, Stefanik is calling for Cuomo to resign, because of sexual harassment charges made by a woman, Lindsay Boylan, who used to work as an adviser to the governor. Boylan has said Cuomo made degrading comments, touched her in ways that made her uncomfortable and once kissed her without warning.
These are serious charges — that Cuomo created a hostile work environment and subjected an employee to sexual harassment and abuse. They should be investigated, and if found to be true, Cuomo should resign.
Beyond the results of an official investigation, the citizens of New York can make up their own minds: Do these charges ring true? Anyone who thinks so (and we do) should seek out a better candidate for governor in 2022.
But when it comes to attacking Cuomo, Stefanik is standing on the quicksand of her ardent support for Donald Trump. The charges of sexual harassment and assault against Trump are both more numerous and more serious than those against Cuomo.
More than 15 women have come forward with detailed, credible allegations of harassment and assault against Trump. Many of the women’s stories have similar elements — Trump suddenly grabbing and groping them — and in many cases, they told friends and family at the time about the assaults. In one case, told in great detail by E. Jean Carroll, Trump is accused of rape, and he may have to testify soon in a civil lawsuit Carroll brought in regard to that accusation.
A large body of evidence exists that Trump is a serial sex abuser, and that includes his own statements on the “Access Hollywood” tape that he grabs women by the genitals without warning.
Stefanik never called for Trump’s resignation. She criticized him here and there but never let his behavior stop her from supporting him and defending him. She has shown a lack of integrity that should stop anyone from listening to her on the subject.
Our society is founded on the rule of law. We cannot function if the application of our rules and laws changes depending on who the violator is. Sexual harassment and sexual assault should be called out, condemned, investigated and prosecuted, no matter who did it.
What both Trump and Cuomo are accused of doing is reprehensible. Trump should have been held to account long ago; Cuomo should be now — but not by Stefanik or any other Republican official who supported Trump despite the many charges made against him.
Editor's note: This editorial was written prior to the findings that a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, had come forward saying she was sexually harassed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That story was originally reported in the New York Times.
