EDITORIAL: Crime rates have fallen dramatically, expensive prisons are closing, it's all good

The state has also announced plans to close three more facilities this year — medium security prisons in Gowanda (south of Buffalo) and Watertown, and the Clinton Annex, which is a small part of the maximum security prison in Dannemora. In 2014, Mt. McGregor in Wilton was closed.

Although our state senator, Dan Stec, doesn’t have much to complain about as far as closings in his district, he has been complaining. But what would he and others who have criticized prison closures have the state do? Should it run inefficient half-empty institutions, wasting hundreds of millions of dollars a year?

New York taxpayers need every dollar in savings they can get, and there are many dollars to get in prison operations, which are notoriously expensive.

It’s understandable that the people employed in particular prisons will fight the closing of their workplaces, and so will politicians who represent them. But as a principle, the state should be closing expensive, superfluous facilities.

As a principle, too, the state should be doing everything it can to reduce the size of its inmate population — emphasizing treatment over incarceration for drug users, for example. This benefits everyone — the lawbreakers, the taxpayers and the law-abiding citizens who want addicts to become constructive members of society.

The closure of prisons can be painful for communities that have come to rely on them for jobs. But the closure of prisons is a consequence of lower crime rates, and it saves New York lots of money. From a broader perspective, it’s all good news.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1