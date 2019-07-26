The six of us on this editorial board grew up in a time when things were much simpler.
Democrats were known for raising taxes and spending money, while Republicans wanted smaller government and less spending.
Those days are over.
What you may not be aware of is that somewhere along the way, fiscal conservatism died.
They all are big spenders now, Republicans and Democrats alike.
We need go no further than the budget deal reached in Congress this week.
While it eliminates the possibility of another government shutdown over the next two years — which is good — it raises spending by $320 billion and eliminates one of the Republicans’ crowning achievements for reining in spending — the Budget Control Act.
That law, pushed by conservative Republicans, set strict spending caps for Congress. The agreement reached this week will allow the entire law to expire in 2021.
We were shocked when it was even covered on cable news.
Simplified, Congress has decided to spend more money next year after passing a tax cut that brings in less revenue. We are far from expert economists, but that seems to us a path to insolvency.
To bring this closer to home, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, expertly describes the problem of running deficits on her official congressional website and vowed she would be a “strong voice of fiscal responsibility.” She acknowledged her experience as a small businesswoman would allow her to “balance the federal budget and pay down the national debt.”
Since that was posted on her website, the national debt has grown from $20 trillion to $22 trillion.
Yet on Monday, Rep. Stefanik joined a group of her colleagues in urging House and Senate leaders to get rid of the Budget Control Act because of fears it would reduce spending on national defense. There are far better ways to do that — like Pentagon-requested base closures — but Congress refuses to make those difficult decisions.
Instead, we go further into debt.
Even with a booming economy, the federal deficit has grown to $747 billion this year alone. That’s a 23 percent increase over last year. The year before President Trump took office, the deficit was $587 billion.
Unfortunately, the tax cuts have not paid for themselves as the administration predicted. According to data from the Congressional Budget Office, the tax cuts will add nearly $400 billion to the national debt during the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.
Yet, this all seems to be hailed as a great bipartisan victory in Washington.
We don’t see it that way.
There is no concern over budget deficits and little worry that the budget deficit is now $22 trillion and rising at a rate of $1 trillion a year.
Of course, it is difficult to even understand what that means in real dollars.
To put it in perspective, if you were given a $1 million bill — we’re pretty sure the U.S. Treasury has not printed one, yet — then you would need 1 million of them to have $1 trillion.
It takes your breath away how much money we owe.
Now consider that Social Security and Medicare are not sustainable.
Health care remains unaddressed.
And our infrastructure is crumbling and in need of vast investment.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told President Trump that no politician had ever lost an election for spending too much money.
That seems to be the philosophy of the entire Congress, and we can no longer tell the Republicans from the Democrats.
