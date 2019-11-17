The hard rain that ushered in November, washing out roads, flooding homes and knocking out power throughout the region should be a warning about the fragility of our infrastructure and its inability to stand up to the destruction being wrought by climate change.
It’s more of a confirmation than a warning, because we’ve been warned, repeatedly, by national and international reports and by our own senses as we’ve witnessed the changes in the seasons and the growing severity of storms. You no longer can talk about hundred-year floods, because flooding that previously occurred once in a lifetime is becoming commonplace.
The trouble with climate change goes beyond the direct effects of a warming planet, such as melting ice that leads to a rise in sea level and heat that dries out brush in the western U.S., feeding forest fires. It includes changes in ocean and air currents that lead to unpredictable weather patterns, including unseasonable cold snaps. It includes a greater frequency of heavy rains that push lake levels to historic highs and send swollen streams coursing across roads and crashing into bridges.
This region is filled with lakes and crisscrossed by rivers and streams. All that fresh water is a valuable resource but also a potential danger, and it’s one we are not ready to meet, as the recent storm demonstrated.
Several roads in northern Warren County are still closed and unlikely to be reopened until spring. Towns with small populations like Horicon, Chester and Johnsburg will struggle to find the funds to repair these roads. They simply do not have the money to replace culverts and make other changes needed to harden the infrastructure against future storms.
Washouts will continue and, before long, without outside help, communities are going to be forced to abandon public roads they can no longer afford to maintain. Some lakeside and riverside residential areas will be surrendered to the rising water.
This is only the local effect of a national and global phenomenon. Since human beings tend to settle near water, millions of people worldwide could be displaced. On the other extreme, many more could be driven out of their homes by heat, drought and fire. An enormous worldwide effort is needed, not just to change our habits to lower carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but to address right now the effects we are already feeling — which means, locally, flooding and washouts.
Every town and village needs to start putting money toward infrastructure improvements, but also, a unified effort is needed. Counties, and the state itself, have to make infrastructure investment a top priority, and the work has to anticipate the greater and greater stress coming from severe weather events.
Every year counties invest in road-paving, but if roads are getting washed out, some of that investment is wasted. We need to invest much more money than we have been so our roads and bridges can withstand the new reality: water that rises higher and more often than it ever has.
Climate change is often talked about in terms of an apocalyptic future — seacoast cities swallowed, millions displaced. But climate change is today’s challenge — roads and bridges are being washed out now — and it should be a top priority for all of our political leaders.
