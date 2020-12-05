EDITORIAL: City right to focus on vacant buildings

In a city as small as Glens Falls, 80 vacant buildings is enough to make a negative impression. The city is full of lovely, tree-lined streets, but a decrepit house or two on a block can cast a pall over a whole neighborhood.
The timing is right for the city to demand that owners of vacant buildings not only maintain them but find a way to fill them. Real estate agents have reported one of the hottest seller’s market in decades, meaning owners have no excuse for allowing their properties to sit empty.
The Common Council is considering a law that would require owners to register buildings classified as “vacant,” which would involve more than having sat empty for a few weeks.
Buildings would have to be unoccupied for 90 days or be unoccupied and unsafe, unsecured or have multiple code violations to be labeled as “vacant.” At that point, owners would have 30 days to register and come up with a plan to get people into the building within a year or explain why the building would remain vacant for longer than that.
Owners wouldn’t face penalties for having vacant buildings, only for failing to register them. It’s about the least onerous regulation the city could impose, but it’s a good first step toward cleaning up the local housing stock and preventing a few bad property owners from bringing down the atmosphere of whole neighborhoods.
Many city residents take great care of their homes and lawns — painting fences, planting flowers, tending gardens. It’s unfair to those who invest time and effort in their properties to allow a few to become decrepit and overgrown.
Not everyone has to paint their house the same color, but everyone should at least ensure the paint isn’t peeling and flaking off.
A group of Realtors asked the Common Council for a couple of minor changes to the law and also asked that more time be granted to owners actively seeking to lease a building.
We don’t see any harm in requiring the registration of buildings that have been empty for several months. The owners wouldn’t be fined, as long as they registered, and registration shouldn’t have any effect on efforts to sell, lease or rent a building.
The new process would include visits from the city’s building inspector, which could help to prevent deterioration of houses or commercial buildings left vacant for long stretches.
It may be in a bank’s financial interest to allow a house to sit empty and slowly fall apart over the course of 12 years, the way a bank has done with the bungalow at the corner of Crandall and Division streets, but it hurts the city. Buyers could be found for that house and others like it, and the city should figure out a way to make that happen.
Quality of life in a small city like Glens Falls is a cooperative effort, from snowblowing sidewalks to cleaning up after your dog. These efforts can be torpedoed by individual failures, as with long-vacant buildings, and in those cases, city officials should take action for the common good.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
