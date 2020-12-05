EDITORIAL: City right to focus on vacant buildings

Many city residents take great care of their homes and lawns — painting fences, planting flowers, tending gardens. It’s unfair to those who invest time and effort in their properties to allow a few to become decrepit and overgrown.

Not everyone has to paint their house the same color, but everyone should at least ensure the paint isn’t peeling and flaking off.

A group of Realtors asked the Common Council for a couple of minor changes to the law and also asked that more time be granted to owners actively seeking to lease a building.

We don’t see any harm in requiring the registration of buildings that have been empty for several months. The owners wouldn’t be fined, as long as they registered, and registration shouldn’t have any effect on efforts to sell, lease or rent a building.

The new process would include visits from the city’s building inspector, which could help to prevent deterioration of houses or commercial buildings left vacant for long stretches.