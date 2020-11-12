EDITORIAL: City needs its commercial spaces developed

Even with the pandemic hurting businesses, Glens Falls is in the midst of a downtown renaissance, and the key has been the hundreds of people who have moved into downtown apartments over the last two decades.
Old structures like the Mill have been transformed into apartment buildings, and upper floors above restaurants and retail shops have been renovated. More of these projects are underway as developers take advantage of low interest rates, the city’s beautiful old buildings and a resurgent appreciation of the pleasures of urban living, especially in a safe, small city like Glens Falls.
One of those pleasures is City Park, with its gazebo and benches, expansive lawns, neat flower beds and elegant trees. Across Bay Street from the park, on the other side of the tiny island where the Civil War monument stands in the midst of traffic, is another lovely corner, next to the Episcopal church.
The lawn and small trees on that corner, between Glen and Bay streets, balance and complement the park on the other side. But that lawn is where a local developer, Chris Patten, wants to site his latest project, removing the grassy sward and the charming trees and replacing them with a large building holding dozens of apartments.
We should let him do it.
The best use of that property is commercial. A big insurance building used to stand there, and although the lawn looks nice, it serves no purpose. It’s not a park, and you rarely see anyone in it. In a downtown and a city that are short on space, that lawn is a waste.
Putting up a multi-story apartment building in the heart of downtown will improve business there like nothing else can. People who live in downtown apartments shop downtown and eat downtown. They go to downtown events. A big, new apartment building would help ensure the success of the city’s year-round farmers market, which is being built a block away on South Street.
We can’t have everything. We can’t have a busy downtown and streets that are free of traffic. We can’t have a busy downtown and places to park whenever we want them. We can’t have a busy downtown and lovely little green spaces taking up prime commercial real estate.
Glens Falls is a small and very attractive city, but it’s a city. Downtown now serves as a hub mostly for ethnic and fine dining. It could also be a shopping hub, with a variety of boutiques, gift shops and markets that draw from a steady flow of foot traffic. But for that to happen, a lot of people have to live downtown.
Recently, the city Planning Board inexplicably objected to, then tabled a request from 333 Glen St. Associates to subdivide its property, which includes Monument Square (the Traveler’s Insurance building). The company was asking to split off the grassy corner on Bay Street, a request that should have been granted.
Subdividing the property has no effect on downtown. Nothing would happen except the filing of papers.
If and when a developer like Chris Patten comes before the Planning Board with the intention of putting up an apartment building or some other enterprise, the board can consider whether the parking is sufficient and the stormwater system is adequate and the entrances and exits are safe.
But if that does happen someday, there should be no question whether an apartment building is a good use of a commercial property in the heart of downtown that is now not being used for anything. It is.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!