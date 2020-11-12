EDITORIAL: City needs its commercial spaces developed

Even with the pandemic hurting businesses, Glens Falls is in the midst of a downtown renaissance, and the key has been the hundreds of people who have moved into downtown apartments over the last two decades.

Old structures like the Mill have been transformed into apartment buildings, and upper floors above restaurants and retail shops have been renovated. More of these projects are underway as developers take advantage of low interest rates, the city’s beautiful old buildings and a resurgent appreciation of the pleasures of urban living, especially in a safe, small city like Glens Falls.

One of those pleasures is City Park, with its gazebo and benches, expansive lawns, neat flower beds and elegant trees. Across Bay Street from the park, on the other side of the tiny island where the Civil War monument stands in the midst of traffic, is another lovely corner, next to the Episcopal church.

The lawn and small trees on that corner, between Glen and Bay streets, balance and complement the park on the other side. But that lawn is where a local developer, Chris Patten, wants to site his latest project, removing the grassy sward and the charming trees and replacing them with a large building holding dozens of apartments.

We should let him do it.