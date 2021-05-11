EDITORIAL: Cheney shows character, Stefanik the lack of it

Stories on the alleged transformation of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik focus on her moderate voting record, compared with Liz Cheney’s conservative one, and her switch from disapproval of Donald Trump to full-throated support.
Stefanik is challenging Cheney for the Republican Party’s No. 3 spot in the House of Representatives, the conference chairman. Cheney has excited the disapproval of our ex-president, Donald Trump, and his supporters with her insistence on the truth that Joe Biden won the election and desire to have the party move beyond the politics of insult and victimhood.
Cheney’s objections to Trump fit with her consistent conservatism in this way: She is someone for whom principles matter.
Stefanik’s changing views on Trump and her middle-of-the-road voting record make sense in the opposite way: She is willing to scuttle principles to get ahead. We have seen this in the way she conducts congressional campaigns.
She made a mischaracterization of Democrat Tedra Cobb the centerpiece of her campaigns in 2018 and 2020, with her false claim that Cobb was notorious for raising taxes as a St. Lawrence County legislator.
She employed a teenager who lied about his identity so he could secretly film a strategy meeting Cobb held with campaign volunteers.
When a demonstrator in downtown Glens Falls threatened a Post-Star reporter, we asked Stefanik to condemn such threats and express support for freedom of the press. Instead, according to the demonstrator, her top campaign staffer contacted him, asking for his continued support.
The apotheosis of her opportunism came on Jan. 6, when, after a mob attack on the Capitol, she continued to promote the very lies about the election that had motivated the mob. She promotes them to this day.
Someone like Stefanik will justify her mistruths as pragmatism — following the lead of her party’s voters – without acknowledging her own ability to influence those voters.
Someone like Cheney will insist that fundamental principles — like the rule of law and integrity of elections — stand outside political pragmatism and must be defended, even if that means losing a leadership position or a seat in Congress.
What we have seen over the past few years isn’t a transformation of Elise Stefanik but the exposure of a politician who always puts personal advancement above principle. It appears her prize will be the No. 3 spot among House Republicans. We wonder if it will be worth what she has given up.
