EDITORIAL: Character matters, in life and in the baseball Hall of Fame

Last week, we learned of the death of Hank Aaron, a great baseball player and a great man, who received many honors and awards for his second-to-none athletic prowess and was widely admired for his grace and his grit, answering vicious racist attacks from fans with sublime on-field performances.

We also learned that no one has been chosen this year for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The three players who came closest — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens — are all tainted by reprehensible behavior in their personal lives and, in the case of Bonds and Clemens, by strong suspicions they used performance-enhancing drugs.

It is a good thing that Schilling, Bonds and Clemens have been judged negatively because of cheating, racist statements and other demonstrations of bad moral character. Clemens, for example, had a years-long affair with a country singer, Mindy McCready, that began when she was a teenager and he was in his late 20s, married with two children.

The Hall of Fame rules put as much emphasis on character as athletic achievement:

“Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”