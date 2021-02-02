EDITORIAL: Character matters, in life and in the baseball Hall of Fame

Last week, we learned of the death of Hank Aaron, a great baseball player and a great man, who received many honors and awards for his second-to-none athletic prowess and was widely admired for his grace and his grit, answering vicious racist attacks from fans with sublime on-field performances.
We also learned that no one has been chosen this year for the Baseball Hall of Fame. The three players who came closest — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens — are all tainted by reprehensible behavior in their personal lives and, in the case of Bonds and Clemens, by strong suspicions they used performance-enhancing drugs.
It is a good thing that Schilling, Bonds and Clemens have been judged negatively because of cheating, racist statements and other demonstrations of bad moral character. Clemens, for example, had a years-long affair with a country singer, Mindy McCready, that began when she was a teenager and he was in his late 20s, married with two children.
The Hall of Fame rules put as much emphasis on character as athletic achievement:
“Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”
Destructive voices in our national conversation argue against the importance of character. All that matters in their world view is what you’ve accomplished, never mind how — integrity is irrelevant. The law is the only limit on personal behavior, according to this view, and even that isn’t a limit if you’re powerful or clever enough to break it with impunity.
This nihilistic attitude — that it’s fine to do anything you can get away with — creates a terrible win-at-all-costs social atmosphere. Debate becomes personal and full of rage, and everyone’s misery deepens.
It works the other way, too, however. Small gestures of courtesy and gentleness can make all the difference in how we feel about the day we are having and even the life we are living.
Hank Aaron, according to his friends, was not primarily defined by his greatness on the ballfield but by his beautiful personality — his presence made other people happy.
Baseball is the sport most bound up with our traditional sense of what our country represents, so it’s fitting that eligibility for its hall of fame requires integrity and character, because that is what we aspire to as Americans. These aspirations have to be reaffirmed over and over, while their opposites — lying and cheating and corruption — must be continually rejected.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.