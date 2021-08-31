EDITORIAL: Celebrating all that transcends politics, especially babies

Elise Stefanik’s baby is beautiful, that is all we know and all we need to know.
Life is beautiful and never more so than when it is new.
We congratulate Elise Stefanik and her husband, Matt Manda, on the birth of Samuel Albritton Manda, a healthy 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 22 inches long.
“Our hearts are bursting with joy,” the couple said.
Nothing is like the feeling of holding your baby, the joy of that intimacy, the warmth and the smell overwhelming your senses.
We’re fortunate to have at least a few members of Congress now who, like Stefanik, can address maternity and parenting issues from a position of immediate experience.
Most of the congressional representatives are, first, men and, second, old enough that their parenting days are far behind them. Women make up about a quarter of the House of Representatives, where the average age is 57.
For all of us, too, seeing that our congresswoman is taking part in the everyday transcendent process of having a baby and raising a child gives us the chance to reflect on the relative importance of things and, at least for a moment, gain some perspective.
We have, as a country, been in a pitched political and cultural battle, which, incredibly, broke out into hand-to-hand combat on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, and Elise Stefanik has been in the middle of it.
We get a lot of letters about her, angry and admiring. But there is more to her and to the rest of us than our politics.
No one inquires after the politics of a baby, except as a joke, because babies communicate nothing but their needs and their love, which move us to smiles and tears.
Someday, Samuel will be old enough to take political positions and vote, but how much does that matter? His life and all our lives are more various and rich and profound than politics. We can transcend what separates us.
Mazel tov!
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.