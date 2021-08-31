EDITORIAL: Celebrating all that transcends politics, especially babies

Elise Stefanik’s baby is beautiful, that is all we know and all we need to know.

Life is beautiful and never more so than when it is new.

We congratulate Elise Stefanik and her husband, Matt Manda, on the birth of Samuel Albritton Manda, a healthy 9 pounds, 3 ounces and 22 inches long.

“Our hearts are bursting with joy,” the couple said.

Nothing is like the feeling of holding your baby, the joy of that intimacy, the warmth and the smell overwhelming your senses.

We’re fortunate to have at least a few members of Congress now who, like Stefanik, can address maternity and parenting issues from a position of immediate experience.

Most of the congressional representatives are, first, men and, second, old enough that their parenting days are far behind them. Women make up about a quarter of the House of Representatives, where the average age is 57.

For all of us, too, seeing that our congresswoman is taking part in the everyday transcendent process of having a baby and raising a child gives us the chance to reflect on the relative importance of things and, at least for a moment, gain some perspective.