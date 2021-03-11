EDITORIAL: Calling for Cuomo's resignation is an empty gesture

New York Democratic politicians calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are ducking the issue, which is not what he is going to do but what they are going to do.
Having observed Cuomo’s political toughness and arrogance for many years, we expect he will not resign. But whether he resigns is largely outside the sway of other officials in New York — Republican, Democratic or other. Cuomo was elected governor by the people, he has a right to finish out his term and he probably will do that.
Democrats could support the impeachment bill passed earlier this week by Republicans in the Assembly, but that, too, is unlikely. A Democrat here and there might back impeachment, but Republicans would need scores of Democratic legislators to endorse this dramatic course — only one governor in New York’s history has been impeached — and they probably aren’t going to get that.
Cuomo is calling for time for the completion of an independent investigation into sexual harassment charges against him, just authorized by the attorney general, Letitia James. That investigation will likely take months, at which point we will be within about a year of the 2022 election. Cuomo will run out the clock. The real question for Democrats is whether they will back Cuomo for a fourth term or throw their support to someone else, like James. New York has a tradition of promoting former attorneys general to governor, like Cuomo himself. James has earned credibility with her unstinting investigation into Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19 data, in regard to fatalities at state nursing homes, and her insistence now on having complete independence in the sexual harassment investigation.
Cuomo may even decide against another run, if Democrats like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie make it clear they’d rather he bow out. Resigning in the middle of a term would automatically carry with it the phrase “in disgrace.” But choosing not to run after already serving for 12 years is different. Even if contemporary stories emphasized the failings that led him to forgo another term, history would look at his tenure in perspective, with its achievements as well as scandals. Only one New York governor — Nelson Rockefeller — has served four terms, and Andrew Cuomo could leave with his dignity mostly intact after serving three terms as his father did.
It’s easy for Democrats like Carrie Woerner to call on Cuomo to resign, knowing it likely won’t happen and, either way, it won’t be her decision. It will be more significant, and more difficult, for Democrats to say they won’t support Cuomo for reelection and to back a primary challenger. That would take political courage, and we will see, when the time comes, if any of them have it.
Meanwhile, we have a wounded governor who would love to get on with the state’s business but is being confronted on an almost daily basis by another accusation from his recent past. We have been saying for years that Cuomo is a bully and micromanager. It is no surprise to hear that the state workplaces he oversees are difficult and, at times, toxic. The charges of harassment of young women with awkward, inappropriate comments and sexual come-ons fit the pattern for a controlling, aggressive, egotistical man like Cuomo, a workaholic who surrounds himself with sycophants who won’t rein him in.
This is a pattern we have seen over and over — men swelled with power who have lost their sense of humility and propriety, unable to see beyond their own desires to the effect they are having on other human beings. An overdue reckoning has been taking place, however, and it has come for many of these bullies and abusers, from Harvey Weinstein to Roger Ailes.
Cuomo will probably survive this scandal in the short term, if we don’t have more women coming forward and, especially, if we don’t hear any allegations of serious sexual assault. But his chances for a fourth term, which he has said he wants, are in jeopardy. They depend on the actions of other powerful New York Democrats and on the voters. We shall see next year whether New Yorkers feel, as Woerner said, that “enough is enough.” We suspect they will agree with her.
Editor’s note: This editorial was written prior to the report that an unidentified female aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo had come forward saying she was groped by Cuomo in the governor’s residence. That story was originally reported in the Albany Times union.
