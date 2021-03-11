EDITORIAL: Calling for Cuomo's resignation is an empty gesture

New York Democratic politicians calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are ducking the issue, which is not what he is going to do but what they are going to do.

Having observed Cuomo’s political toughness and arrogance for many years, we expect he will not resign. But whether he resigns is largely outside the sway of other officials in New York — Republican, Democratic or other. Cuomo was elected governor by the people, he has a right to finish out his term and he probably will do that.

Democrats could support the impeachment bill passed earlier this week by Republicans in the Assembly, but that, too, is unlikely. A Democrat here and there might back impeachment, but Republicans would need scores of Democratic legislators to endorse this dramatic course — only one governor in New York’s history has been impeached — and they probably aren’t going to get that.