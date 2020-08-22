EDITORIAL: Bullies are causing problems at downtown rallies

Responding to this call for consolidation were about a dozen people who went to City Park on Monday.

But the inoffensiveness of the event didn’t stop a larger group of counter-protesters from showing up to scream shameful things and flex their First Amendment rights. The counter-protesters are a loose coalition of President Trump supporters more vocal about everything they stand against than anything they stand for.

Some of these same counter-protesters showed up at local Black Lives Matter rallies. Did they notice that local police officers, including Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr, joined in the Glens Falls Black Lives Matter march?

When they want to hold rallies, the pro-Trump groups can do so. No one tries to drown them out.

We’re in a time of anger and polarization, when “reasonable” people sometimes try to show how fair they are by saying this conflict or that one was caused by both sides.

In Glens Falls, we have just one side that seeks to disrupt other groups’ rallies through insults and intrusive chanting and shouting, just one side that tries to silence people exercising their rights to assemble and speak.