EDITORIAL: Bullies are causing problems at downtown rallies

Glens Falls has a problem with political rallies in the downtown area: bullies with bullhorns.
The people who turn out for rallies aren’t a problem, but the handful of attention-seeking men who shout obscenities into bullhorns with the express purpose of drowning out other people’s speeches are.
They are doing their best (their worst, really) to stop other citizens from exercising their free speech rights. They are also destroying the congenial atmosphere of City Park for other citizens who want to walk through or sit on a bench.
Screaming insults and swear words through an amplification device in the middle of downtown is unacceptable. This isn’t “protest;” it is harassment. It is disturbing the peace of our city.
This past Monday evening, a group rallied in City Park to promote the very middle of the road proposition that Glens Falls police should be merged with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to save money. This has been discussed in the past and abandoned because, even though its police department costs the city millions, most people in Glens Falls want to keep paying for it.
Consolidation of municipal services is the opposite of a radical idea. Consolidating police coverage wouldn’t eliminate it in Glens Falls but shift its headquarters about five miles north.
Responding to this call for consolidation were about a dozen people who went to City Park on Monday.
But the inoffensiveness of the event didn’t stop a larger group of counter-protesters from showing up to scream shameful things and flex their First Amendment rights. The counter-protesters are a loose coalition of President Trump supporters more vocal about everything they stand against than anything they stand for.
Some of these same counter-protesters showed up at local Black Lives Matter rallies. Did they notice that local police officers, including Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr, joined in the Glens Falls Black Lives Matter march?
When they want to hold rallies, the pro-Trump groups can do so. No one tries to drown them out.
We’re in a time of anger and polarization, when “reasonable” people sometimes try to show how fair they are by saying this conflict or that one was caused by both sides.
In Glens Falls, we have just one side that seeks to disrupt other groups’ rallies through insults and intrusive chanting and shouting, just one side that tries to silence people exercising their rights to assemble and speak.
Some of the counter-protesters also go online to express themselves, as one did after Monday’s rally, complaining that a Glens Falls police officer had chest-bumped him and gotten in his face.
It’s ironic that a man who says he went to City Park to support police officers ended up ranting about them. The confused cussing and machismo he released online would seem harmless except for the possibility that he and his mates will eventually succeed at inciting violence.
That is their goal — to goad someone into taking a swing at them — and those who are showing up to get something done, to effect positive change, should take care not to be tempted.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!