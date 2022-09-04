EDITORIAL: Bravos to the city's public art initiative

Oh that there were more discussions and disagreements about art. In recent weeks, we have seen some of this on social media and in letters. The opinions about Glens Falls’ new murals have been refreshing and a welcome breather from the political jousting.

Should it be a fox or a moose on the side of Domino’s Pizza in Glens Falls? A hot air balloon is colorful, but would something a bit heavier, more Stoddard-like, have been better? The doodles on the walls along Hudson Avenue and Warren Street? What force has taken over the large brick expanses of this community? Oh, wait, the doodles are just an artist’s preliminary grid pattern — a way of keeping within the lines, so to speak — on the way to finished form? We are all learning as art is created before us.

Debate and discussions on art, whether on street-facing walls or inside the Hyde, Chapman or Tang, are healthy. Appreciation or condemnation, sniffy and sincere, reactions vary from one beholder to the next.

We like that the city’s mayor has taken a hands-off position on what goes on these buildings, within reason. Let artists decide, he says.

The efforts by members of the Arts District of Glens Falls, city officials, the artists themselves, and local business owners, including a parallel private project by Eric Unkauf and Esmond Lyons, to get fresh images on faded brick should be applauded. The murals are giving the fledgling arts trail some Kodak Picture Spots, to use a 20th-century phrase, and bringing life to buildings and along our sidewalks.

A new mural is planned for the side of the Wood Theater building. Smaller murals have been painted on corner utility boxes, and more of that dull metal will become main street Monets in weeks ahead.

Soon, these large images of balloons, a fox, a bear, Jesus Christ and whatever else is imagined will fade into the background for local residents, but they will remain to offer visitors something to seek out, photograph and remember. Even a city’s ghost signs — those old hand-painted billboards on brick buildings (there is one advertising trusses and other medical aids on Elm Street) — are sought out by some to photograph and preserve for historical value.

A 2020 report in Forbes magazine noted that a large number of murals on one street in Santa Monica, California, pushed up the street’s average business revenue by 5% to 10% (and some businesses saw much more than that) because the art attracted foot traffic to their doors. The Forbes story references a long boulevard with more stores and murals than are to be found here, but it does suggest that public art has a business development aspect that should not be ignored.

The vision and efforts by Arts District representatives, fueled by the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, are getting out in front of bigger changes in revitalizing South and Elm streets and are acting as a much-needed cheerleader for the shape of things to come in Glens Falls. And while disagreements on parking for new buildings and placement of the farmers market complex may be debate points that are with us for a while, the murals are up and are vibrant reminders that cities are ever-changing, or should be.