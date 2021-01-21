EDITORIAL: Biden's emphasis on unity is a good thing, but truth must come first

Joe Biden is now president, and in his inauguration speech, the key word was unity. Without unity, there can be no peace, he said, but with it we can accomplish extraordinary things.
We agree with him, but unity must be built on truth, and we wonder whether it’s possible any more in the United States to reach a common understanding and acceptance of “true” and “false.”
Four years ago, we got a glimpse of what was coming when Donald Trump lied about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, saying it was bigger than Obama’s inaugural crowd. Despite photographic evidence showing his claims were false, Trump stuck to them and, then, something critical happened.
Some of his supporters tolerated the lie— “that’s just Trump, he’s just talking” — and others defended it as true.
Many of us were confused by the whole thing, and it took thousands of lies over the next four years and an insurrectionist attack driven by lies to make us see how important the moment was. Right from the start, Trump established that truth, in his presidency, would not be based on external evidence like photographs but on what he said.
Presidents wield a lot of power, but if you can bend reality to your own purposes, that is a whole other level of influence. Through his Twitter account and his control of conservative media outlets and his remarkable capacity to tell big and small lies without a blink or a blush, Trump was able to control the national conversation and, many times, dictate his own version of the truth, even in the face of clear evidence it was false.
Here at the paper, we engage with readers on these questions all the time. People use the paper as a place to announce and promote their views, and we welcome that. But we do insist that, when talking about things that can be proven one way or another, letter-writers or website-commenters tell the truth.
If you say New York has twice the COVID fatality rate of any other state, you have to be right, or we won’t print it. (New York does have the highest COVID fatality rate among states, but it is only a tiny bit higher than New Jersey’s.)
If you say fraud was rampant in the election, or thousands of dead people voted, or some ballots in Pennsylvania got put through the machines three times, those are factual falsehoods that have been investigated and disproven. They won’t be published.
People sometimes react angrily when told they’ll have to change false statements in, for example, a letter to the editor.
“You liberals lie every time you speak,” was one recent response from a man, upset when his letter was rejected.
But just because he has a First Amendment right to write what he wants in a letter to the editor doesn’t mean we have a First Amendment obligation to publish it. We can set our own standards for letters, and one of those is a faithfulness to facts.
Unfortunately, facts have become politicized. Masks help prevent the transmission of viruses like COVID-19, but disinformation, mostly from the Trump administration, has turned this simple precaution into a partisan symbol, and that has killed people.
The destructive power of lies was demonstrated in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, when a mob inflamed by stories the election had been stolen from Trump attacked and beat officers charged with protecting Congress.
Insisting on the truth is not only a fundamental duty of the press, it should be considered every citizen’s obligation in a free society.
Our nation was attacked from within, and in the aftermath, unity is the word of the day. But it’s meaningless without truth. If a large percentage of our population continues to cling to lies, as it did during and after the election, we will remain a divided nation.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.