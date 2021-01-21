EDITORIAL: Biden's emphasis on unity is a good thing, but truth must come first

Joe Biden is now president, and in his inauguration speech, the key word was unity. Without unity, there can be no peace, he said, but with it we can accomplish extraordinary things.

We agree with him, but unity must be built on truth, and we wonder whether it’s possible any more in the United States to reach a common understanding and acceptance of “true” and “false.”

Four years ago, we got a glimpse of what was coming when Donald Trump lied about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, saying it was bigger than Obama’s inaugural crowd. Despite photographic evidence showing his claims were false, Trump stuck to them and, then, something critical happened.

Some of his supporters tolerated the lie— “that’s just Trump, he’s just talking” — and others defended it as true.

Many of us were confused by the whole thing, and it took thousands of lies over the next four years and an insurrectionist attack driven by lies to make us see how important the moment was. Right from the start, Trump established that truth, in his presidency, would not be based on external evidence like photographs but on what he said.