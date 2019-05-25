Earlier this spring, several events organized by the Better Angels organization were canceled in Glens Falls because there was no interest.
Better Angels is a national organization whose goal is to bridge the political divide in our communities by improving communication when we talk about politics.
Shortly after the events were canceled, Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley reached out to the Better Angels organizers and encouraged them to try again. He also asked local political leaders, and regular folks, to get involved in an attempt to bridge the political divide.(tncms-inline)9d7e821d-b3fd-4551-b9a4-b3c01503af06[0](/tncms-inline)
We are happy to report back that several of the events are back on track. We add our voices that the workshops are valuable, and if you are disgusted with the political discourse in our country — who isn’t? — then, you should take part.
Better Angels began its mission in the summer of 2017 with a bus tour across the country that included a stop in Bolton Landing.
The goal at the time was to conduct a day-long workshop that had an equal number of Republicans and Democrats to talk about issues and what they believe.
The result, from Tingley’s reporting at the time, was that both red-leaning and blue-leaning citizens were not that far apart in their beliefs.
The Red/Blue workshop was the initial format for the organization and one of those has been scheduled for June 15 in Cambridge. In that workshop, an equal number of red-leaning and blue-leaning citizens talk through the issues with two moderators, one leaning red and the other leaning blue, in a day-long event. The goal is that both sides might come together by the end of the day — hopefully.
What we will be seeing in Glens Falls is a little different.
There will be two information sessions at Crandall Public Library. The first is on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. and the second on Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Each session will last about an hour with questions and answers afterward.
This will be a basic overview of what the organization does and an attempt to raise interest among local citizens to invest a day of their lives in a Red/Blue workshop in the future.
There will also be a skills workshop on Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. that will address how we can listen better and talk to each other instead of leaping to conclusions that might not be accurate. After the listening presentation and again after the speaking presentation, participants are given a chance to practice the skills. The workshop will last 2 1/2 hours and observers are welcome as well.
Sure, we know it sounds a little “Kumbaya-ish” for most of us, but isn’t it time we all invested a little more time in our citizenship?
Over this Memorial Day weekend, we will hear a lot — and hopefully be thinking about — what it means to be Americans, the sacrifices made in defense of our country and the meaning of patriotism at a time when the country is being torn apart.
We can’t solve the issues in Washington, but we can take a significant step forward in being better citizens right here.
There is nothing lost by showing up at the library to listen about the challenges we face and how we all can come together to bridge the divide.
If you are interested in any of the information sessions — including the day-long Red/Blue event in Cambridge — contact Bruce France, the Better Angels Capital Region coordinator, at 518-441-9584, or just show up at any of the Crandall library events.
It’s time we all did something.
