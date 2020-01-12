EDITORIAL: Bail reform needs to be reformed itself

“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”
— 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
Much of the debate over bail reform in New York is being conducted under an inaccurate perception of bail and its purpose.
Bail is not supposed to be set to make it difficult for a defendant to remain free before trial. Bail is a set of restrictions placed on criminal suspects, and bail bonds are items of value — usually cash — put up as collateral to ensure the accused shows up for court appointments.
Under certain conditions, suspects can be held on remand — meaning they are detained without bail. This may apply to suspects who are considered potential dangers to the public or those who have fled before or are considered unlikely to show up for court.
Otherwise, bail is supposed to be accessible to all defendants, no matter their financial resources — that is the meaning of the 8th Amendment, above. The challenge comes in defining “excessive,” but it’s clear that, if cash bail is set at an amount a defendant cannot raise — even if it’s only a few hundred bucks — that is excessive.
And that — the locking up, sometimes for months or more, of poor defendants who can’t come up with money for cash bail — has been the impetus for bail reform in several states, including New York. Unfortunately, this fine intention has been undermined by poor execution in New York, through a rushed process that failed to account for legitimate concerns from police and prosecutors.
New Jersey instituted bail reform a couple of years ago, and state reports there show it has worked well. Many more suspects are being released before trial, but the crime rate has not shot up and defendants are appearing for their court dates.
The difference is, in New Jersey a points system allows judges to jail without bail defendants who could be considered dangerous. New York’s reform has no such system. In New York now, judges can be required to release suspects with extensive criminal records. Judges can be required to release suspects with a history of failing to show up for court, like Michael Zakrzewski, a three-time felon facing felony charges in a counterfeit case who was recently released by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Under the new laws, McKeighan had no choice, and he wasn’t happy about it.
Previous attempts to rob judges of discretion — like “three strikes” laws and harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses — have abused the right of defendants to have their cases considered in their full context. New York’s bail reform abuses the right of the public to have all relevant factors taken into account before a criminal defendant gets released.
The outcry over bail reform has been so loud and sustained that even Gov. Cuomo has heard it. Although he didn’t bring it up in his State of the State address, one of his advisers did indicate the governor is open to making changes.
“The system’s reforms are no doubt a work in progress which we will be discussing this session,” said Rich Azzopardi.
We’d prefer that consequential state legislation not be considered “a work in progress” after it has become state law. We’d prefer the flaws get worked out beforehand, in consultation with the Legislature and with people who are directly affected — in this case, police and prosecutors and judges.
Some criticisms of bail reform have been overblown. But Cuomo opened himself to criticism by shoving through legislation that had not been fully vetted or thought out. We’re glad the laws are being reconsidered and hope the current problems lead the Cuomo administration to make sure that, in the future, issues with major reform efforts are worked out before they’re passed into law.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle, Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran and citizen representative Alan Matrose.