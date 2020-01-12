EDITORIAL: Bail reform needs to be reformed itself

“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

— 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Much of the debate over bail reform in New York is being conducted under an inaccurate perception of bail and its purpose.

Bail is not supposed to be set to make it difficult for a defendant to remain free before trial. Bail is a set of restrictions placed on criminal suspects, and bail bonds are items of value — usually cash — put up as collateral to ensure the accused shows up for court appointments.

Under certain conditions, suspects can be held on remand — meaning they are detained without bail. This may apply to suspects who are considered potential dangers to the public or those who have fled before or are considered unlikely to show up for court.

Otherwise, bail is supposed to be accessible to all defendants, no matter their financial resources — that is the meaning of the 8th Amendment, above. The challenge comes in defining “excessive,” but it’s clear that, if cash bail is set at an amount a defendant cannot raise — even if it’s only a few hundred bucks — that is excessive.