The push to land on the moon is often used as an example of what needs to happen now to combat climate change, but a better comparison is with the top-to-bottom effort to win World War II.
The war was a global fight, as this one is. The war required huge investments by the government and great personal sacrifice from soldiers, but it also demanded active participation and sacrifice from families at home.
On the homefront, families conserved fuel, followed food rationing, tended victory gardens, bought war bonds and donated their pots and pans and even the bumpers off their cars for scrap metal drives. Posters urged Americans to contribute, and movie directors were recruited to make patriotic films to boost the war effort.
Almost everyone in the country believed in the Allied cause, and more importantly, was willing to make sacrifices for it. That is the sort of effort we need now and that we are starting to see, for example, in Queensbury, where the Town Board has been going out of its way to pursue green policies as part of its everyday decision-making.
A recent presentation by Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky convinced the board it should adopt low-impact development rules for waterfront residential zones. Queensbury has a lot of waterfront land on Lake George and a couple of other smaller lakes, and its rules on seemingly small matters, like the use of fertilizer on lawns, can have a big impact on the lake’s water quality.
Board members are now looking at going further than fertilizer restrictions. The guidelines Navitsky proposed would involve shoreline restoration with native vegetation, prohibition of certain polluting materials in, for instance, driveway construction, and more.
You have free articles remaining.
The board has also recently endorsed going out to bid for three electric cars for use by town employees, and is looking at the installation of more electric-vehicle charging stations in places such as town parks. These stations would be convenient for people who are looking for something to do while they’re charging their cars.
We get a positive charge out of seeing town officials take the initiative on climate change, and we’d love to see more of that from more communities in the area. Queensbury is a big town with a healthy tax base and can afford to hire staff and make investments that would be a stretch for some of our smaller towns.
But Queensbury officials are not the only ones who realize that investments now in green energy and environmental regulations will pay off in the long run. Municipalities throughout the region have been investing in solar panels and taking other steps to reduce municipal energy use.
There is more to consider than bottom-line cost. Cars that run on gasoline, for example, may still be more economical per mile than electric cars, if the only costs you consider are the costs of buying and running the car.
But the volatility that goes with a warming climate — the flooding caused by more severe storms, for example — is also a cost borne by everyone, including Queensbury’s taxpayers. Buying a few electric cars will have only a tiny effect. But billions of tiny acts, creating billions of tiny effects, will keep Earth habitable for humans.
Faced with the enormity of climate change, it’s easy to throw up your hands. All enormous undertakings look impossible early on, whether it’s landing on the moon or winning World War II. Queensbury Town Board is not giving up on the climate. None of us should.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.