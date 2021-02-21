EDITORIAL: Adolescent-acting intruders in Glens Falls online forum aren't worth worrying over

We have seen this sort of behavior also at demonstrations in the city, with middle-aged men showing up to yell insults, sometimes through megaphones, at demonstrators, and it says a lot about the people engaging in it.

It says their position is so flimsy it cannot be expressed in positive terms but only in opposition, through shouts and insults. It says they aren’t capable of making cogent arguments for their beliefs but can define themselves only through mocking and criticizing others. It says they take the schoolyard bully as their model for leadership.

We’re not sure if more of this inane behavior is happening now or if it seems that way, because email and social media has given its perpetrators bigger platforms from which to shout. But we have learned that people like those who disrupted Thursday’s meeting cannot be shamed or reasoned with. Those who insist their insults are jokes will quickly move, when challenged, to undisguised anger and threats of violence.

City officials and the committee are working in good faith on police reform and seeking help from the Glens Falls community. No one should allow the interference of juveniles — no matter their real ages — to disrupt that. Those of us who want to get constructive work done are the majority. If we remain determined and refuse to be discouraged by destructive antics, we will be able to make our community better.

Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

