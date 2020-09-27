Dear Elise: Please stick up for New York

New York is an interconnected, interdependent whole, with each part of this diverse, magnificent state relying on the other parts for its prosperity.
The key to the formula, separating New York from other mid-sized, mostly rural states like Pennsylvania or North Carolina is New York City, by far the nation’s most populous and most influential in art, finance and fashion.
New York supports the rest of us by sending the state more in tax dollars than it gets back in funding. In the same way, New York state sends more money to the federal government than it gets back, propping up many poorer states.
New York’s status as a donor state is relevant now, because President Donald Trump is threatening to cut our federal grant money if New York City officials cut police department spending.
Unfortunately, our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is supporting this attack on New York. Her support is based on two false assertions: that crime is out of control in New York and that the City Council has decimated funding for the Police Department.
Before we dig into those arguments, we should emphasize how uncommon it is for a member of Congress from any party to push the federal government to cut billions of dollars in spending on her own state.
The job of a congressional representative is to advocate for their district and their state, not against them.
Withholding federal money from New York City will cost jobs. Since the city is the engine for the state’s prosperity, it will hurt us here in the 21st Congressional District, too.
One of the great criminal justice success stories of the past half-century has been the plummeting crime rates in New York City. In 1972, New York recorded 1,691 murders. In 1991, that number rose to 2,154, almost six murders a day.
But by 2019, after 28 years of decline, the figure was 319. This year, the number has gone up, with 321 murders recorded so far, but that is still far below the rate of even 10 years ago. Reported assaults and burglaries have risen this year, too, while rapes and grand larcenies have fallen.
The increases in certain crimes are concerning and should be addressed. But it is not a crisis.
The City Council’s 2021 NYPD budget puts a hiring freeze in place and cuts overtime, but does not eliminate jobs.
You can look at the NYPD budget figures in different ways, such as city funding for the department, which will decline for 2021 by $282 million, from $10.5 billion to $10.2 billion. The operating budget will fall by $345 million, from $5.2 billion to $4.9 billion.
But the decrease, no matter how you look at it, is not catastrophic. A larger cut of $1 billion was touted by Mayor Bill DeBlasio and others, but that included money shifted to other departments while programs were left untouched.
Reducing the budget of a huge department by a few percentage points is not “defunding” the police. It is a reasonable step in a fiscal emergency caused by a pandemic.
It could also be the first step in a re-examination of the NYPD’s policies and practices. This, too, would be fitting in a time when citizens across the country are demanding accountability from police officers in their dealings with the public.
If Congresswoman Stefanik wants to speak out on the way New York City balances its budget, she is free to do so, although her constituents would appreciate her paying attention to issues closer to home. But no one in New York is helped by her support for cuts in federal money that should be going to the city.
We’re amazed we have to say this, but your job, congresswoman, is to help New York. If that means standing up to the president, then that is what you should do.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
