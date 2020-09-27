Dear Elise: Please stick up for New York

Withholding federal money from New York City will cost jobs. Since the city is the engine for the state’s prosperity, it will hurt us here in the 21st Congressional District, too.

One of the great criminal justice success stories of the past half-century has been the plummeting crime rates in New York City. In 1972, New York recorded 1,691 murders. In 1991, that number rose to 2,154, almost six murders a day.

But by 2019, after 28 years of decline, the figure was 319. This year, the number has gone up, with 321 murders recorded so far, but that is still far below the rate of even 10 years ago. Reported assaults and burglaries have risen this year, too, while rapes and grand larcenies have fallen.

The increases in certain crimes are concerning and should be addressed. But it is not a crisis.

The City Council’s 2021 NYPD budget puts a hiring freeze in place and cuts overtime, but does not eliminate jobs.

You can look at the NYPD budget figures in different ways, such as city funding for the department, which will decline for 2021 by $282 million, from $10.5 billion to $10.2 billion. The operating budget will fall by $345 million, from $5.2 billion to $4.9 billion.