Dan Stec can be voice we need in Senate

Dan Stec can sound like a partisan Republican — talking about support for the police being “an issue of great concern,” for example, when we aren’t aware of any community in the 45th Senate District where support for law enforcement is lacking — but his actions show a pattern of bipartisanship and his accomplishments evidence hard work and preparedness.

Stec, a Queensbury resident, is now the Assemblyman for the 114th District. With Betty Little retiring, he is running to move up to the Senate, a progression that has long been expected.

Stec is opposed by Democrat Kimberly Davis of Plattsburgh, now in her seventh year as Clinton County treasurer. Davis argues that Stec is “hyper-partisan” and “demonizes the left,” while she, in contrast, occupies a fiscally conservative middle ground and is focused on what works.

What we see are two candidates who are both within the middle range preferred by most voters in upstate New York. Both have a record of working in a bipartisan fashion and are focused on getting things done, such as bringing broadband service to upstate, that will help their constituents, whatever their political affiliation.