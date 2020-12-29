COMMENTARY: Time is now for black officers to change policing

I grew up on the West Side in the 1980s and 1990s. This was during the height of the crack epidemic and the prime of organized gangs. This was also a time in Chicago when each year we teetered toward 1,000 murders.

The exposure to violence and systemic racism during my formative years shaped the man I would become, but not in ways one would expect. Navigating an environment where each day I could be one decision away from being a victim or an offender required a lot of help. It was never about what I didn’t have but all the things I did have that made the difference. Black police officers can see ourselves in the people with whom we interact. Our common humanity is recognized.

Introducing cultural competency into policing is long overdue. The context in which we pursue police reform must be centered on the people. Decisions that are based solely on fulfilling a mandate or regulation lack the necessary humanity to truly transform.

I appeal to all the men and women of color who have made the decision to wear a badge to now assume the courage to take up a leadership role in shaping the future.