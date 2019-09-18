In Tuesday’s Boos and Bravos, The Post-Star booed the town of Queensbury’s building and codes department for giving special treatment to a resident and not requiring the resident to get a building permit. Queensbury director of building and codes contacted The Post-Star on Wednesday, saying that it did not give the resident special permission because permits were not necessary for the work he was doing. The Post-Star based its boo on an Sept. 9 story that said the work was being allowed without a permit, but that fact was in error and was not brought to the attention of the newspaper until Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Thanks for reading.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
Recommended
Print Ads
Construction
Transportation
Construction
Car
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.