In Tuesday’s Boos and Bravos, The Post-Star booed the town of Queensbury’s building and codes department for giving special treatment to a resident and not requiring the resident to get a building permit. Queensbury director of building and codes contacted The Post-Star on Wednesday, saying that it did not give the resident special permission because permits were not necessary for the work he was doing. The Post-Star based its boo on an Sept. 9 story that said the work was being allowed without a permit, but that fact was in error and was not brought to the attention of the newspaper until Wednesday, Sept. 18.

