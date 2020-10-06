Boos and bravos

Priest sets an example

Bravos to The Rev. Tony Childs of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of South Glens Falls, who announced to his parishioners recently he would be quarantining for two weeks, because he had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s terribly inconvenient to have to put yourself in quarantine, to stop going into work, to stop seeing people. But this is the way we stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened hundreds of thousands of Americans and killed more than 210,000. Responsible behavior from each person – wearing a mask, following the quarantine rules, social-distancing – can slow the spread of the virus way down, which will not only save thousands of lives but help the country’s economy recover. We can’t afford to wait for a vaccine, and even if an effective vaccine is created in the next few months, that doesn’t mean the virus will vanish. This fight is going to take time, no matter what, and we all are going to have to be patient and disciplined to limit the suffering. Rev. Childs is setting a good example.

Occupancy tax use must be studied

Bravos to Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild, who wants Warren County to bring in an outside party to study its use of occupancy tax money. Wild is right about the lack of organization and accountability in Warren County’s spending of millions of dollars from a tax that is added to the bills for overnight stays, mostly at hotels and motels. This money is meant to be used for the promotion of tourism in the county and should not be subject to the whims of supervisors, seeking to get more for the towns they represent. It also should not be doled out based on where the money came from – meaning which towns. The money comes from visitors to Warren County. It should be used in the most effective way possible to promote the county and prop up its most important industry – tourism. Unfortunately, supervisors have no idea what the “most effective use” might be – roadwork? boat-washing to fight invasive species? event funding and promotion? advertising the area? We suspect that much of the money has been spent over the years in ineffective ways – to support events like Americade, for instance, that are already successful on their own. Hiring an independent expert to study the use of these funds and make sure the county is getting a good return on investment is many years’ overdue.