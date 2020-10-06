Boos and bravos

Vandals are targeting signs
Boos to the vandals and thieves who have been defacing and stealing political signs throughout the area. Every political season, especially in presidential election years, we see a bit of this juvenile delinquent-sort of misbehavior, most of which, we suspect, is perpetrated by adults. But this year has been particularly bad, judging from reports coming into the newspaper. A story in Thursday’s paper included interviews with several residents of Moreau whose signs for Joe Biden and more local Democratic candidates had been stolen. Predictably, one or two readers sent in emails, saying that their signs for Republican candidates had been stolen, too. Whatever the sign says, whoever it supports, stealing it or vandalizing it is wrong. It’s not the damage to property that is most concerning, although these signs do cost money. The worst part is the attack on our free and fair elections. People who put out political lawn signs are engaging in free expression and participating in our democratic process. Elections aren’t just about voting; they also involve discussion and attempts at persuasion. Lawn signs are part of that. Vandalizing them is an attempt to muzzle the free speech of citizens with whom the vandal disagrees. It’s a resort to violence, the choice for those unable to come up with smart and convincing arguments. It’s ominous that the vandalism is widespread this year, and we hope it does not portend worse things to come.
Priest sets an example
Bravos to The Rev. Tony Childs of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of South Glens Falls, who announced to his parishioners recently he would be quarantining for two weeks, because he had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s terribly inconvenient to have to put yourself in quarantine, to stop going into work, to stop seeing people. But this is the way we stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened hundreds of thousands of Americans and killed more than 210,000. Responsible behavior from each person – wearing a mask, following the quarantine rules, social-distancing – can slow the spread of the virus way down, which will not only save thousands of lives but help the country’s economy recover. We can’t afford to wait for a vaccine, and even if an effective vaccine is created in the next few months, that doesn’t mean the virus will vanish. This fight is going to take time, no matter what, and we all are going to have to be patient and disciplined to limit the suffering. Rev. Childs is setting a good example.
Occupancy tax use must be studied
Bravos to Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild, who wants Warren County to bring in an outside party to study its use of occupancy tax money. Wild is right about the lack of organization and accountability in Warren County’s spending of millions of dollars from a tax that is added to the bills for overnight stays, mostly at hotels and motels. This money is meant to be used for the promotion of tourism in the county and should not be subject to the whims of supervisors, seeking to get more for the towns they represent. It also should not be doled out based on where the money came from – meaning which towns. The money comes from visitors to Warren County. It should be used in the most effective way possible to promote the county and prop up its most important industry – tourism. Unfortunately, supervisors have no idea what the “most effective use” might be – roadwork? boat-washing to fight invasive species? event funding and promotion? advertising the area? We suspect that much of the money has been spent over the years in ineffective ways – to support events like Americade, for instance, that are already successful on their own. Hiring an independent expert to study the use of these funds and make sure the county is getting a good return on investment is many years’ overdue.
Only override tax cap when necessary
Boos to the Queensbury school board for even considering an unnecessary tax cap override next year to raise the cap’s baseline and allow the district to collect more in taxes in future years. Because the district’s debt payments will be dropping significantly in 2022, and because a district’s debt load is part of the formula for determining the tax cap, two consultants warned the board the limit for its tax levy could fall. With a lower tax cap, the district would have to deal with a smaller budget or try to win support from 60% of voters for breaking the cap. The time to seek that support is when the district actually needs it, not now as some sort of financial hedge against a possible future shortfall.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!