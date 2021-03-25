Boos and bravos

Hospital staff showed courage

Bravos to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, which this week marked the one-year anniversary of the hospital’s first positive COVID-19 test. Like other front line health care workers, the hospital staff faced an unknown enemy in those first few frightening months. They didn’t know how bad the disease might be, how transmissible it was or how to treat it. They learned as they went, as the whole country did. In the pandemic year we have just endured, 54 people died at the hospital of COVID-19. It could have been far worse, and in some places — like New York City, where the dead were overflowing the morgues — it was. It was courageous of the staff at the hospital and in nursing homes and other health care centers to stay at their posts and carry the community through those uncertain early days. Over the months, they and we learned best practices for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and now, even though it is still a formidable disease that is still taking lives, it is no longer a terrifying unknown. We know what we have to do to stay safe, and for the most part, we’re doing it. One of the best ways we can respect and honor all the front-line health care workers for their determination and courage is to continue to follow the guidelines put out by the county public health departments. It is onerous. No one likes wearing a mask or staying away from their loved ones. Everyone would love to return to the days, now that the weather is warm, of sidewalk chats with neighbors, of downtown gatherings and meals at busy restaurants. We aren’t there yet, but with patience and persistence, we will be soon.