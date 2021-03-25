Boos and bravos

Hospital staff showed courage
Bravos to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, which this week marked the one-year anniversary of the hospital’s first positive COVID-19 test. Like other front line health care workers, the hospital staff faced an unknown enemy in those first few frightening months. They didn’t know how bad the disease might be, how transmissible it was or how to treat it. They learned as they went, as the whole country did. In the pandemic year we have just endured, 54 people died at the hospital of COVID-19. It could have been far worse, and in some places — like New York City, where the dead were overflowing the morgues — it was. It was courageous of the staff at the hospital and in nursing homes and other health care centers to stay at their posts and carry the community through those uncertain early days. Over the months, they and we learned best practices for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and now, even though it is still a formidable disease that is still taking lives, it is no longer a terrifying unknown. We know what we have to do to stay safe, and for the most part, we’re doing it. One of the best ways we can respect and honor all the front-line health care workers for their determination and courage is to continue to follow the guidelines put out by the county public health departments. It is onerous. No one likes wearing a mask or staying away from their loved ones. Everyone would love to return to the days, now that the weather is warm, of sidewalk chats with neighbors, of downtown gatherings and meals at busy restaurants. We aren’t there yet, but with patience and persistence, we will be soon.
Schools, communities get federal help
Bravos to the federal stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan, which is providing the cash that individuals, municipalities and school districts need to recover from the disastrous year we just experienced. The Queensbury school board, for example, was going to ask voters to bust the district’s tax cap, set at a 2% increase in the tax levy. The state was facing a budget shortfall, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo had floated a 20% decrease in school aid. The Queensbury district would have lost $4 million. Instead, because of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the district will be receiving an additional $4 million, which means it can stay under the state cap. New York state is receiving billions of dollars in stimulus aid, and local municipalities are getting their own big checks. This money is needed if we are to come out of the pandemic, which has devastated so many lives and ruined so many businesses, with strength and optimism for the future. Huge disasters like the pandemic have a delayed effect. Over time, the wounds they inflict can cripple whole economies through the accumulation of failed businesses, struggling schools, higher taxes and decaying infrastructure that municipalities cannot afford to replace. But with forceful intervention, the cycle can go the other way, with businesses coming back and growing and communities addressing the chronic needs they never seem to have the money for. The effects of the Rescue Plan will be widespread and long-lasting, and we look forward to hearing about more of them.
Marathon dance does it right
Bravos to the organizers of the South High Marathon Dance, who have found a way to hold their annual event, which raises huge amounts of money for deserving recipients (last year’s dance raised more than $800,000), while keeping things safe. It seemed an insurmountable challenge. How do you stage an event defined by sweaty teenagers in close contact for hours on end, along with heroic adult chaperones, and maintain COVID-19 safety protocols? But the organizers have figured it out, arranging with Great Escape to hold the dance outdoors, under tents, and using testing and clustering of participants in small, separate groups to ensure that an event meant to help people doesn’t end up contributing to the spread of the second-worst pandemic of the past century. The dance has been adjusted in other ways to meet the circumstances — it’s being held almost two months later than usual and will be limited to a single day. But the school will keep the tradition going, and again this year, a long list of people and organizations that had no expectation of such generosity will receive a check to help them.
City has other priorities
Boos to Glens Falls city officials who seem determined to block developer Chris Patten’s effort to put an apartment building on a grassy plot in the heart of downtown. Patten is following the rules. He has changed his plans twice, scaling the project down to accommodate the wishes of local officials and residents unhappy with the thought of a big building covering up that lovely lawn. Patten has a good record in Glens Falls. His extensive renovations to the building at the corner of South and Glen streets and the opening of the Craft on 9 restaurant on that building’s ground floor have done much to improve the look of South Street. No building on the grassy corner Patten wants to develop will look as good as the lawn and little trees do, but it’s unfair to Patten, and a bad precedent, to insist now that the city must acquire and preserve that property as a park. The lawn has been there for decades — if keeping it free of buildings was critical, that should have been arranged before a developer announced plans to build there, not immediately afterward. City officials have to make hard, pragmatic decisions all the time, and Glens Falls cannot afford to block projects by responsible developers who are not asking for tax breaks. If you want an example of why the city needs to expand its tax base, take a look at the condition of City Hall — the cracks in the aging wooden window frames outside, a couple of them boarded up, here and there an ugly air conditioning unit; the worn carpet outside the offices upstairs; the police quarters in the basement that feel like a dungeon. We suggest city officials take whatever money they are now willing to spend to block Patten’s project and put it toward preserving the neglected building where they work. That, too, would make an impression on downtown visitors.
