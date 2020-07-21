Boos and bravos

Schools should open, if it’s safe
Bravos to the Cuomo administration for coming out with detailed, common-sense safety rules under which public schools can reopen in the fall. The school dilemma is both simple and daunting: Everyone wants the schools to open, but no one wants them to be unsafe. So the state has sent out strict reopening guidelines. “We’re not going to use our children as guinea pigs,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, and he is right, but the reality goes beyond that. Schools are full of adults, too — teachers and staff — and everyone leaves the school building at the end of each day and re-enters the wider community. If the virus spreads within a school, it will quickly spread beyond that. Taking the extra safety steps carries a cost, and the state and federal governments should help bear that cost. Local schools can’t carry this new financial burden by themselves.
Special road sign should be preserved
Bravos to the Kingsbury historian, John Mead; landowner John Donnelly; and other town officials for working to ensure that a unique road sign with historic significance is preserved. The sign shows a well-dressed Black man pointing along the road and it reads “4 1/2 miles to Fort Ann.” It was put up in the 1960s, at the spot where two other signs used to stand — one early in the 20th century, one in the mid-19th century — and all of them signified a nearby stop on the Underground Railroad. Although the sign has been left unscathed over the years, more activity has been spotted around it recently from people stopping to take a closer look. It could be harmless curiosity, but it’s possible someone will take offense at the sign, so it makes sense to protect it. The local officials have discussed creation of a replica for display by the road and placement of the original in a local museum. It would be a good thing for the sign to be shown in its broader context, with reference to the region’s history as a place where escaping slaves found shelter along the Underground Railroad.
Businesses need more from federal program
Bravos to Sen. Charles Schumer, who visited Glens Falls on Thursday to push for an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. Schumer’s appearance was staged in the parking lot of Feigenbaum Cleaners in Glens Falls, one of the many local businesses that, because of the program, have been able to hang onto most of their employees over the last several months. The pandemic is not slackening, however, and the program will expire on Aug. 8, unless Congress acts. The program offers small businesses loans that turn into grants if owners use most of the money to pay their workers. It’s a smart program that has, unfortunately, been tainted by a glaring administrative misstep. Large public companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank got loans worth tens of millions. That never should have happened. Nonetheless, the loans to local enterprises did a lot of good. They were meant to prop up businesses for just a few months, however, and the coronavirus is more widespread than ever. Congress must step up with more assistance.
Posing as disabled is sick
Boos to the people so selfish and shortsighted and sneaky that they will pose as disabled so they don’t have to wear a mask. We are forced to wonder, just as we have when we’ve reported on people pretending they have cancer so they can raise money: Who does such a thing? Who pretends to have a disability so they can get out of wearing a mask in a bar or restaurant? Who thinks it’s so important they get to go out in public without wearing a mask that they’re willing to endanger the health of other people? Listen, we’ll live without seeing the full expanse of your face. But we might die if we catch COVID-19 from you. Local bars, finally able to open on a limited basis, are reporting some trouble in getting customers to comply with the mask-wearing regulations. The only thing we can recommend to these folks for whom it is so critical to keep their faces unadorned is to stay home. You don’t have to wear a mask there, so if you don’t value public safety enough to follow the rules, please stay home.
