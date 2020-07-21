Boos and bravos

Bravos to Sen. Charles Schumer, who visited Glens Falls on Thursday to push for an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. Schumer’s appearance was staged in the parking lot of Feigenbaum Cleaners in Glens Falls, one of the many local businesses that, because of the program, have been able to hang onto most of their employees over the last several months. The pandemic is not slackening, however, and the program will expire on Aug. 8, unless Congress acts. The program offers small businesses loans that turn into grants if owners use most of the money to pay their workers. It’s a smart program that has, unfortunately, been tainted by a glaring administrative misstep. Large public companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank got loans worth tens of millions. That never should have happened. Nonetheless, the loans to local enterprises did a lot of good. They were meant to prop up businesses for just a few months, however, and the coronavirus is more widespread than ever. Congress must step up with more assistance.

Posing as disabled is sick

Boos to the people so selfish and shortsighted and sneaky that they will pose as disabled so they don’t have to wear a mask. We are forced to wonder, just as we have when we’ve reported on people pretending they have cancer so they can raise money: Who does such a thing? Who pretends to have a disability so they can get out of wearing a mask in a bar or restaurant? Who thinks it’s so important they get to go out in public without wearing a mask that they’re willing to endanger the health of other people? Listen, we’ll live without seeing the full expanse of your face. But we might die if we catch COVID-19 from you. Local bars, finally able to open on a limited basis, are reporting some trouble in getting customers to comply with the mask-wearing regulations. The only thing we can recommend to these folks for whom it is so critical to keep their faces unadorned is to stay home. You don’t have to wear a mask there, so if you don’t value public safety enough to follow the rules, please stay home.