Soccer program cultivates excellence
Bravos to the Fort Ann boys soccer program, which recently won the Section II Class D title for the 10th year in a row by beating Johnsville 2-0. Fort Ann goes on now to regional competition, as its teams have for the previous decade.
The Fort Ann community and the school’s soccer coach, Rich McCabe, have built an admirable tradition over the years that is not dependent on particular players but relies on hard work and desire. It’s notable that, after the win in the title game, McCabe proudly pointed out that a yellow card the team was issued in the game was its first of the season. It’s great to see this sort of excellence cultivated and carried on for so long.
Supervisor fails on transparency
Fort Edward has successfully bonded for the $350,000 and paid off its debt to Washington County.
Boos to Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton for continuing to handle financial matters relating to the former dewatering site in a confusing if not deceptive manner. Middleton said earlier this month the Town Board would likely hold a special meeting to approve a resolution to bond for $350,000, so it could pay back the county for taxes on the property. Instead, Middleton signed a bond a week and a half ago with the Bank of Greene County, saying a resolution the Town Board signed in September allowed him to go ahead on his own. He may be technically correct, but the problem is the lack of transparency that has surrounded the actions of the Town Board, led by Middleton, when it comes to the handling of this site. Middleton has hinted the site may soon be sold. If that is so, we hope the Town Board adopts a new, more transparent attitude toward the site than it has demonstrated in the past.
Glens Falls Hospital needs the help
Bravos to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for pushing Glens Falls Hospital to apply for designation as Sole Community Hospital, a federal title that would increase the hospital’s Medicare reimbursement rate and allow it to qualify for other increases in federal funding. The hospital does not automatically qualify, because it is not at least 25 miles, or 45 minutes’ drive, away from any other hospital. Saratoga Hospital is 19 miles away. But it might qualify for an exemption, because many of its patients are from rural areas to the north and, for them, having to drive to Saratoga could be a hardship, especially in bad weather. Dr. Jack Leary, who was president of the medical staff until he retired last year, has also been organizing a campaign on the hospital’s behalf. Glens Falls Hospital is a critical institution in the greater Glens Falls community. Much of the hospital’s current trouble has been brought on by mistakes made by its administration, but nonetheless, we all have a stake in its survival, and all avenues to help it should be explored.
Queensbury needs human resources manager positionBoos to Queensbury Supervisor John Strough for refusing to go along with a plan he previously voted for: to hire a human resources manager. Instead, Strough is pushing his own plan to outsource the town’s HR duties, which up until this point, he has been handling himself. The rest of the Town Board, which still wants a full-time HR manager, agreed to go along with outsourcing a couple of particular HR tasks that need to be done right away. Strough has somehow taken that as a sign he can try outsourcing all HR duties. That was not the board’s intent, nor is it a good idea. A town of Queensbury’s size needs an on-site HR manager to handle paperwork, answer questions and ensure that staff issues are being handled properly. Strough has more than enough to do as the town’s supervisor, and he has demonstrated in the past that the HR duties are too much. For example, the town was fined by the Department of Labor after he failed to make sure violence prevention training had been completed. Town Board members should not back down in the face of Strough’s intransigence but should move ahead with hiring a full-time HR manager.
Allowing election interference
Boos to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for voting against a bill meant to prevent foreign interference in elections. The law would have put in place many needed reforms, such as banning the dissemination of false statements about federal elections and interference with voting. It would have required political committees to report when they were contacted by foreign entities offering unlawful election assistance and limit political spending by foreign entities. It would have required the attorney general to tell the public if it was determined that state or local election officials failed to take adequate steps to correct false information being disseminated by foreign agents. Stefanik, absurdly, called this provision “meddling in state and local elections.” It is the opposite. Her opposition belies her claims to oppose foreign interference in U.S. elections and, since the law includes a public notification requirement, contradicts her frequent claims of support for governmental transparency.
