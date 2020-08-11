Boos and bravos

Managing invasive species

Bravos to the Lake George Park Commission for the continued success of its boat-inspecting and boat-washing initiative, which aims to stop the introduction and proliferation of invasive species in Lake George. A recent mid-season report showed the program dealt with nearly 20,000 boats already — about 1,500 more than last year — despite starting three weeks late because of the pandemic shutdown. Inspectors found 64 boats carrying invasive species, including two invasives not seen before in Lake George — fanwort and quagga mussels. Before the program began seven years ago, there was a lot of talk about how hopeless the effort was. But it has proven itself. Boaters cooperate, for the most part — they don’t want the beautiful lake spoiled — and invasives have been kept in check. It may be unrealistic to expect to wipe out all invasive species from the lake, but that’s not the goal. The goal is to manage the population of invasive species, to stop them from exploding and damaging the lake’s ecosystem, to keep the lake — if not pristine — then at least healthy. More needs to be done for this effort to succeed — the management of stormwater runoff, for example, to keep pollutants out of the lake. Septic systems need to be kept in good working order, and the use of fertilizer on lakeside lawns should be prohibited in every lakeside community. But progress has been made on all these issues, and it’s encouraging to see it continue.